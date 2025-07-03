Graysons’ support delivers comfort and care to hundreds through Dragonfly Appeal

A Chesterfield law firm has been praised for helping to create “a truly unforgettable experience” after playing a lead role in Ashgate Hospice’s 2025 Dragonfly Appeal – an event that raised over £93,000 to support people with life-limiting illnesses across North Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graysons Solicitors, based at The Glass Yard and currently celebrating its centenary year, sponsored this year’s campaign, which saw over 2,000 handcrafted stainless-steel dragonflies dedicated to loved ones and installed in the grounds of Chatsworth House.

Their backing enabled Ashgate to stage a breathtaking three-week display that offered comfort and reflection and a way to celebrate the lives of hundreds of loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons Solicitors, said:“To see our support help create such a powerful and heartfelt tribute at Chatsworth has been truly humbling. The Dragonfly Appeal is about remembrance, community, and compassion — values that resonate deeply with our firm in our 100th year. We’re honoured to have helped Ashgate reach thousands of people and raise vital funds for the care they deliver every day.”

Pic caption (from left to right): Lauching the Dragonfly Appeal – Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons: Charlotte Butterworth, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice and Jack Wood, Director of Income Generation at Ashgate Hospice.

The Dragonfly Appeal sponsorship marks the continuation of a longstanding partnership between Graysons Solicitors and Ashgate Hospice. Since 2021, the firm has proudly supported the hospice’s Butterfly and Forget Me Not Appeals at Chatsworth House and Renishaw Hall.

In 2024, Graysons also sponsored Ashgate’s Big Thank You party, celebrating the dedication of the hospice’s staff and volunteers. They have also fundraised for the charity via Free Wills Weeks and other initiatives for many years.

Charlotte Butterworth, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice added: “The Dragonfly Appeal is a special way for people to remember those closest to them and will raise vital funds to help us continue providing our services throughout North Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of the support of businesses like Graysons we can be there for the patients who need our care, love and support when it matters most.”

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning and private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.