Graysons staff light up the night for Ashgate Hospice once again

A leading local law firm has once again laced up their walking shoes in style for Ashgate Hospice’s flagship fundraising event – the Sparkle Night Walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team from the Glass Yard-based Graysons – which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary - took to the streets in fluorescent fashion to complete the 10k route through the town, joining thousands of fellow fundraisers to support the hospice’s vital work.

"It’s very important for us to engage with and support our community, and the Sparkle Walk offers a fantastic way to connect with other supporters and raise money for a great cause," said Laura Cowan, head of Graysons’ private client team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Participating in the walk alongside hundreds of other supporters was an inspiring experience once again."

The Graysons team

Graysons recently sponsored Ashgate Hospice’s Dragonfly Appeal at Chatsworth, which raised over £90,000 for the charity. Since 2021, the firm has proudly supported the hospice’s Butterfly and Forget Me Not Appeals at Chatsworth House and Renishaw Hall.

In 2024, Graysons also sponsored Ashgate’s Big Thank You Party, celebrating the dedication of the hospice’s staff and volunteers. They have also fundraised for the charity via Free Wills Weeks and other initiatives for many years

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning and private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.