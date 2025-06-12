Graysons helps raise over £93,000 for Ashgate Hospice

A leading Chesterfield law firm has annouced the success of the 2025 Dragonfly Appeal after it was revealed the campaign raised £93,775 for Ashgate Hospice.

Glass Yard-based Graysons – who are presently celebrating their 100th year of business - was the official sponsor of this year’s appeal, which saw almost 2,000 handcrafted stainless-steel dragonflies dedicated in memory of loved ones and installed in the spectacular grounds of Chatsworth House throughout May.

Thousands of visitors attended the moving display, with donations helping to fund the hospice’s vital palliative and end-of-life care services across North Derbyshire.

Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons Solicitors, said:“We’re incredibly proud to have played a part in this campaign. The Dragonfly Appeal gave people a special way to remember loved ones while raising vital funds for a cause that touches so many lives in our community. It’s been a privilege to support Ashgate once again, especially in such a landmark year for our firm.”

Lauching the Dragonfly Appeal – Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons: Charlotte Butterworth, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice and Jack Wood, Director of Income Generation at Ashgate Hospice.

The Dragonfly Appeal sponsorship marks the continuation of a longstanding partnership between Graysons Solicitors and Ashgate Hospice. Since 2021, the firm has proudly supported the hospice’s Butterfly and Forget Me Not Appeals at Chatsworth House and Renishaw Hall.

In 2024, Graysons also sponsored Ashgate’s Big Thank You party, celebrating the dedication of the hospice’s staff and volunteers. They have also fundraised for the charity via Free Wills Weeks and other initiatives for many years.

Charlotte Butterworth, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice added: “We’d like to thank everyone at Graysons for their generosity and continued commitment in supporting the hospice.

“The Dragonfly Appeal is a special way for people to remember those closest to them and will raise vital funds to help us continue providing our services throughout North Derbyshire.

“Because of the support of businesses like Graysons we can be there for the patients who need our care, love and support when it matters most.”

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning and private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.