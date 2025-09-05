Grassroots collaboration is key to the future of Derybshire’s health and community

Derbyshire Voluntary Action's Connected Approach to Neighbourhoods Conference

The future of health and community services in Derbyshire will not be decided in boardrooms alone — it will be built in our neighbourhoods, by the people who know them best.

That’s why Derbyshire Voluntary Action is hosting our annual conference on Tuesday 9th September at The Post Mill, South Normanton, and why this year’s theme — Connected Approach to Neighbourhoods — is so vital.

The government’s new neighbourhood model and the NHS 10-year plan set out an ambitious vision. But these ideas will only succeed if voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) organisations are not just invited into the conversation, but recognised as equal partners.

“Real change happens at grassroots level. Our small charities, neighbourhood groups and volunteers are the ones who build trust, understand local needs, and create the connections that services alone cannot.”

DVA Networking across the VCFSE

This conference is about shining a light on that reality. We will bring together leaders from health, care and the VCFSE, alongside grassroots voices who will share their lived experience. We are proud to welcome speakers including Angela Wright, Public Health Lead for Localities and Place, Jim Austin, Chief Executive of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS FT, and Dr Alice Fenton, GP at Royal Primary Care, as well as powerful contributions from community organisations such as Mindscapes and Pain Inspired.

Together, we will explore what the neighbourhood model means in practice, the role of grassroots organisations in multi-agency work, and how closer collaboration can relieve pressure on overstretched NHS and public services.

At DVA, we represent hundreds of local VCFSE groups. Every day, we see the difference they make — from tackling loneliness to supporting people with long-term conditions. These groups are often the first point of contact, and the thread that ties services together.

“Our sector has always adapted to meet changing needs. Now we must harness that adaptability to shape how neighbourhood working delivers for Derbyshire.”

The opportunity is here — and this conference is about building the shared understanding and partnerships we need to move forward together.

Jacqui Willis, CEO Derbyshire Voluntary Action