Grassmoor by the sea

The seaside came to Barnes Park for the residents of Grassmoor at the weekend

Volunteers from the Grassmoor community organised a seaside themed afternoon of entertainment and fun for families in the local area.

There were traditional seaside attractions with Punch and Judy, magic and music shows, with fish and chips, coffee and donuts, ice cream and drinks from the Beach Bar for refreshment.

Tea and cakes were served in the community pavilion and fresh fruit was donated by Clay Cross Tesco.

The beach at Grassmoor

Children played on the bouncy castles and in the sand while adults relaxed on deckchairs in the warm sunshine.

Community groups set up stalls and Scouts and Guides represented their groups.

Thank you to all our visitors and helpers and thanks also for the grant funding which made the event possible, from Rykneld Homes, DVA 5 ways to wellbeing, Feeling Connected and Derbyshire County Councillors Charlotte Cupit and Jack Woolley.