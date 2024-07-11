Grant helps bowling club’s anniversary bloom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wingerworth Bowling Club has benefited from a £250 Community Action Grant to help its 40th anniversary celebrations bloom.

The club successfully applied for the grant from North East Derbyshire District Council to support a 40th anniversary planting project, which included plants and hanging baskets to display and enhance the facilities within the local area.

North East Derbyshire District Cllr Jayne Barry, Cabinet member for Growth, attended Wingerworth Bowling Club’s President’s Day to present the cheque to John Wallace, Club President.

Cllr Barry said: “It was an honour to present a Community Action Grant cheque to Wingerworth Bowling Club.

John Wallace, President of Wingerworth Bowling Club accepting the £250 cheque from Cllr Jayne Barry

“The grant supported a project which helped celebrate the club’s 40th anniversary by providing planting for the club to enhance the appearance of the area.

“The club brings the community together in a friendly and sociable setting where local people can relax, enjoy themselves, and it’s a club that provides exercise for all ages.

“The project also supports some priorities in the Council Plan by providing opportunities for residents to participate in physical and social activity, improving health and improving where people live.”

John Wallace, President of Wingerworth Bowling Club, said: “May I on behalf of the Wingerworth Bowling Club thank the North East Derbyshire District Council for their very generous donation. I would also like to thank them for their continuous help and assistance given to the bowling club.”

The club aims to be fully inclusive. This has included an annual schools coaching programme for primary pupils, working with the MacIntyre charity to invite people with learning difficulties to the green and a coaching session for the local Scout group, which will hopefully continue this year.

The club also has two specially adapted wheelchairs for use on the green, allowing everyone to participate in the sport.

Wingerworth Bowling Club is always looking for new members, so if you’d like to give crown green bowling a go, contact Steve Tann, Membership Secretary: [email protected] or call 07836 631176.

To find out whether your group is eligible and for more information on how to apply for a Community Action Grant, please visit www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/community/community-action-grants