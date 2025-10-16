Grandparents go back to school

Over 60 grandmas, grandads and nanas were invited to spend time with their grandchildren at Saint Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy in New Mills.

Grandparents spent the afternoon at the school and took part in some Autumn themed activities.

Jo Mallabar, interim Head of School at Saint Mary’s, said everyone was thrilled with the turnout for the event.

She said: “We had over 60 grandparents which was fantastic. We set out 12 tables and they were full of children and their grandparents, lots of them were asking if we would do something like this again. The grandparents loved it, a few of them carried on finishing their pictures after the children had gone! We had some cakes that had been donated from the parish cake sale and sold them to raise money for Macmillan.

“Executive Headteacher, Patricia Chapman and School Business Manager, Jodie Oxley, had seen something similar at St Anne's Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton and thought it would be lovely if we did it so this event was to test the waters a bit. We were really surprised at how popular it was. We had to dash and get more tables and chairs! It was lovely to see so many people.”

Mrs Mallabar said the event tied in with one of the Catholic Social Teaching principles at the school, building our family and community.

She said: “It was so nice to hear the grandparents talking about what they used to do at school and lovely for the children to be able to spend time with them.”

Alice, eight, said: “My nana and grandma came and we made leaf characters.”

Alfie, seven, said: “My grandma and grandad came and we made owls out of leaves and things. They were really happy to come into school and they really liked it.”

Frankie, 10, said: “I did painting with my grandma and we painted our hands and used them to make a print of a tree. I thought inviting grandparents into school was a really good idea because it meant that we got to spend time with them. It was also nice for my grandma to see what I do at school.”

Zach, 10, asked his granny to come into school. He said: “I think she really enjoyed it. It was great to be able to invite grandparents into school and spend time with us. It was nice to have her in school.”