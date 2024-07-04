Gracie & Emily's dreams come true in professional production of Giselle
and live on Freeview channel 276
The young cast of Giselle were selected in big audition back in April. There were over 180 young hopeful dancers at the audition. The dancers participated in a full ballet class onstage at the Royal Concert Hall with parents watching from the auditorium. It was very exciting – as successful auditionees were informed on the day of the audition.
Emily – “My mum and dad took me to my first dance class when I was 2 years and moved to my current dance school First Stage Dance and Theatre Academy when I was 4. This is where I did my first proper dance show and fell in love with performing. From then I've gone on to learn dance technique in ballet, tap, modern, contemporary, acro, commercial, lyrical and jazz but ballet continues to be my favourite. Dance has given me confidence and helped me develop friendships. It's amazing to be able to do what you love with people who love it too. I am looking forward to strengthening my ballet technique and having the opportunity to perform with professional dancers. I am sure I will learn so much from the lessons and about performance from the principal dancers.”
Gracie – “My first ever dance lesson was a ballet class when I was 3 at Ripley Academy of Dance and Drama. I started dance because i used to dance around the living room to a DVD of Darcy Bussell and my mum decided to book a ballet lesson which i enjoyed so much.As a dancer, one of the best feelings is when I am in sync with the music and movements, and feeling as though I am in perfect flow. Another amazing feeling is when I have just finished a performance with all my dance friends and I can feel the extraordinary energy and applause from the audience. With the English Youth Ballet, I am hoping to gain valuable experience, which will help me to enhance my ballet skills, learn new techniques and achieve more performance opportunities. I feel it is a fantastic way to grow as a dancer and immerse yourself in the world of ballet!”
The story of Giselle is set in the Edwardian era on an English country estate and has a DowntonAbbey flavour. The young governess - Giselle falls in love with the aristocratic Albert who betrays her. She dies of a broken heart. Giselle’s ghost chooses to protect Albert as he visits her leafy graveside. In the forest live the macabre Wili Spirits - the ghosts of other young women who rise from the grave each night. They will stop at nothing to take their revenge on the menfolk of the town who cross their paths.
The cast will have rehearsed for 60 hours over 10 days of rehearsals at weekends. The rehearsals take place at Rushcliffe Spencer Academy. At rehearsals, the dancers experience the working life of a professional dancer. EYB take over 3 large rehearsal spaces in the school that are used simultaneously. Rehearsals always start with 3 company classes for the dancers to warm-up. The dancers need to keep an eye on the complex rehearsal timetable throughout the day. Each rehearsal day finishes with the whole company coming together to put together and show everything they have learnt that day.
95 young dancers will perform alongside 6 international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Giselle at the Nottingham Theatre Royal from 19 – 20 July 2024. Tickets can be bought at the Box Office on 0115 989 5555 or at www.trch.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.