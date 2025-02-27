Residents at Riverdale Care Home in Chesterfield were wowed by the elegance of ballroom dancers Christine Wendy Cauldwell and John Stocks, who visited them recently.

The dynamic duo, who are social dancers and 'enjoy dancing with energy and love,’ dazzled their audience with their graceful moves, seamlessly switching between styles and encouraging residents to clap and sing along to the music.

Caroline Brownlow and Ashleigh DeGirolamo, two colleagues at the home, joined Wendy and John on the dancefloor, where they were quickly joined by several residents, and danced the afternoon away!

Wendy has been trained in ballet and tap dancing since the age of seven. She was Frecheville Carnival Queen in 1958 and was well known for appearing in pantomime and on stage shows in her younger days. She continued to tap dance and added line dancing to her repertoire in later life.

John meanwhile started ballroom and Latin dancing with his late wife Sheila in 1974. They became ballroom and Latin amateur dance champions during the late 1970s and into the 80s, winning many competitions throughout England.

Shirley Eyre, who lives at Riverdale Care Home said: “It was brilliant to see the pair, they danced with such passion.”

Wendy Perkins, Activity Coordinator at Riverdale Care Home, said: “A massive thank you to John and Wendy for coming in and showing us their fabulous dancing, letting our residents and colleagues join in and teaching us all a move or two!”

Residents said afterwards they thoroughly enjoyed Wendy and John’s visit and looked forward to them coming back soon.

Riverdale Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and the North of England.

Wendy and John’s visit is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives; with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Riverdale Care Home provides residential care, short-term respite care and dementia nursing care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.