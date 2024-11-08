Government’s plan to stop decline of local pubs

The Campaign for Real Ale was joined by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, for an event in Parliament to discuss the support and protection local pubs need and the Government’s plan to stop the decline in the hospitality industry.

Toby said, “I’m a long time supporter of CAMRA and commend the work they have done to promote and support local pubs. Pubs are still recovering from the pandemic and have been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, both through increased staff, energy and other costs and through consumers having less money to spend on going out.

”I am concerned that the last Government failed to protect businesses in the hospitality sector and allowed the running down of our high streets. Under the Tories we saw ten local pubs a week closed between 2010 and 2023.

Labour announced in the Autumn Budget that we will help pubs by reducing draught duty on beer and cider by 1.75% off, and from 2026 we permanently will lower rates multipliers so that pubs pay lower business rates.”

“The Government will address the cost of living crisis and bring confidence back to the economy – but we still need immediate action to protect and support pubs. I am pleased to support CAMRA’s campaign and the new five-point plan from the Labour Government for putting an end to the decline of the local pub”.

A key part of the Government’s plans will see business rates replaced with a new system to ensure that online businesses pay their fair share compared to bricks-and-mortar businesses like pubs. Other steps include new banking hubs to guarantee face-to-face banking on the high street, so local pubs can continue to serve customers who rely on cash.

They also include investing in clean British energy to cut bills for good and protect pubs from spiking global prices – too many pubs have called last orders over recent years due to soaring energy bills. And they include cracking down on anti-social behaviour with more neighbourhood police.

Toby added, “Pubs are vital to our communities and to the local and national economy. As well as the Government taking action, I also urge people to pop into their local. Like every business, we either use them or lose them.”