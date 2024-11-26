Government takes action to make spiking a specific crime

By Chris Mycroft
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 16:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Prime Minster, Keir Starmer, has announced today that the Government will make spiking a drink a specific criminal offence and is demanding joint action from police and hospitality businesses to crack down on violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, said: “Women shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their drinks on a night out. The changes in the law will help victims to feel confident in coming forward and ensure that the police and courts have the powers to take strong action against the perpetrators of this horrid crime”.

The Prime Minster is holding a meeting in Downing Street today with chief constables, transport companies and hospitality industry bosses to discuss the need for a coordinated response to tackling spiking, and to the wider issue of VAWG.Under government plans, a pilot scheme will see 10,000 hospitality workers trained to prevent and respond to spiking incidents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Toby Perkins added, “this Government is committed to halving violence against women and girls over the next decade and I pleased that the Prime Minister has chosen to announce these new measures on White Ribbon Day. We need the police and other organisations working together to tackle this problem, but we also need men to address the attitudes and behaviour that contribute to the fear of violence and abuse that women face on a daily basis.”

Related topics:GovernmentKeir StarmerChesterfieldPrime MinisterDowning Street
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice