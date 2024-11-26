Government takes action to make spiking a specific crime

The Prime Minster, Keir Starmer, has announced today that the Government will make spiking a drink a specific criminal offence and is demanding joint action from police and hospitality businesses to crack down on violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, said: “Women shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their drinks on a night out. The changes in the law will help victims to feel confident in coming forward and ensure that the police and courts have the powers to take strong action against the perpetrators of this horrid crime”.

The Prime Minster is holding a meeting in Downing Street today with chief constables, transport companies and hospitality industry bosses to discuss the need for a coordinated response to tackling spiking, and to the wider issue of VAWG.Under government plans, a pilot scheme will see 10,000 hospitality workers trained to prevent and respond to spiking incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Perkins added, “this Government is committed to halving violence against women and girls over the next decade and I pleased that the Prime Minister has chosen to announce these new measures on White Ribbon Day. We need the police and other organisations working together to tackle this problem, but we also need men to address the attitudes and behaviour that contribute to the fear of violence and abuse that women face on a daily basis.”