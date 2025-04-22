Government minister visits one of Derbyshire’s first free breakfast clubs on launch day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tuesday 22nd April, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn visits Derbyshire to mark the opening of one of the country’s first free breakfast clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 750 schools began offering the additional 30 minutes of free childcare from today, along with a healthy meal, giving parents and carers up to 95 additional hours of free childcare a year.

The roll-out – a key pledge by Labour in its election manifesto – can see parents save up to £450 on childcare costs, rising to £8,000 a year when combined with further support through the expansion of government-funded childcare and new school uniform cap on branded items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary Benn met pupils and teachers at Lenthall Infant and Nursey School in Dronfield as they became one of 22 schools in Derbyshire to launch their free breakfast club.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones speak to pupils at Lenthall Infant and Nursey School

Joined by North East Derbyshire Labour MP Louise Jones, he toured the classrooms with the teachers, getting a look at the new sensory room for the children, as well as getting a chance to join in with playtime.

The minister said: “It was wonderful to visit Lenthall School as the children returned from the Easter break to a good breakfast, setting them up for the day ahead.

“These free breakfast clubs can make a big difference to both pupils and parents – whether it’s a healthy meal for a child or those much needed extra minutes in the day for working parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud to be part of this Labour government which is honouring our manifesto pledge and giving every child the chance to thrive at school.”

Louise Jones MP said: "Policies like this offer real support every day to our families in Derbyshire, and better life chances for our children.

“It was fantastic to welcome the Secretary of State to Dronfield to see this free breakfast club in action. I can’t wait to see even more roll-out across both North East Derbyshire and the rest of our county thanks to the delivery of this Labour Government.”