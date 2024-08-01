Goodbye Auntie Jane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of former Matlock Mercury readers now in their 60s and 70s will be surprised and saddened to hear that Auntie Jane of Junior Corner has died, at the age of 88.

Auntie Jane’ was actually Una Kreibich, the wife of Gerry Kreibich, the Mercury’s editor in the mid-60s. Junior Corner was a popular feature of the paper at that time, and youngsters from all over the area used to drop Auntie Jane little notes about their hobbies, their holidays and their pets.

Una has died at her Matlock Bath home in a losing battle with cancer. The couple would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Said Gerry: ‘All these years later, Una has often been delighted to hear from people who remember being in Junior Corner and writing to her, or perhaps meeting her at one of the occasional get-togethers. A member drawn at random from the membership list was pictured in the paper each week, and youngsters were especially thrilled about that.’

Auntie Jane - Una Kreibich

Junior Corner occasionally made an appeal for a worthy cause, and the November 5 issue in 1966 reported members’ generous contributions after the Aberfan disaster in which a primary school in Wales was buried in a landslide. In the same issue, a little girl from Brassington was named as member number 900. Said Gerry: ‘She’ll be 70 this year, but I bet she remembers!’