Goodbye Auntie Jane
Auntie Jane’ was actually Una Kreibich, the wife of Gerry Kreibich, the Mercury’s editor in the mid-60s. Junior Corner was a popular feature of the paper at that time, and youngsters from all over the area used to drop Auntie Jane little notes about their hobbies, their holidays and their pets.
Una has died at her Matlock Bath home in a losing battle with cancer. The couple would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in March.
Said Gerry: ‘All these years later, Una has often been delighted to hear from people who remember being in Junior Corner and writing to her, or perhaps meeting her at one of the occasional get-togethers. A member drawn at random from the membership list was pictured in the paper each week, and youngsters were especially thrilled about that.’
Junior Corner occasionally made an appeal for a worthy cause, and the November 5 issue in 1966 reported members’ generous contributions after the Aberfan disaster in which a primary school in Wales was buried in a landslide. In the same issue, a little girl from Brassington was named as member number 900. Said Gerry: ‘She’ll be 70 this year, but I bet she remembers!’
