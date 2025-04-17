Golf club captains aim high for Safe and Sound

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The captains of Breadsall Priory Golf Club have chosen Derbyshire’s Safe and Sound as their charity of the year with a programme of fundraising events planned from competitions to social events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men’s captain Jeff Sedwell, Ladies captain Sheila Bainbridge Gates and Junior captain Jemima Abbott will all devote their fundraising this year to support the work of Safe and Sound which is Derbyshire’s specialist child exploitation charity.

Safe and Sound support hundreds of children, young people and families whose lives have been affected by child exploitation including online grooming, child sexual exploitation, County Lines, trafficking, modern slavery and radicalisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Bainbridge Gates, who has been a member of Breadsall Priory Golf Club in Breadsall for more than 30 years, explained: “As we approach the club’s 50th anniversary next year I am sure that the members will support our fundraising efforts even more over the coming months and we hope to raise a good amount for this very worthwhile local charity.”

Safe And Sound Visiting Breadsall Priory Golf Club

Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound, concluded: “We are supported by a wide range of organisations and are honoured that the captains of this well-known golf club have chosen us as their charity this year.

“Members’ support will enable us to protect and support far more children, young people and their families across Derbyshire whose lives have been affected by child exploitation and enable them to move forward positively with their lives.”

For more information about the work of Safe and Sound and how to support the charity, please visit www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk and follow on social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breadsall Priory Golf Club is part of Delta Hotels by Breadsall Priory Country Club near Derby. It features two 18-hole golf courses, including the Championship Priory Course, a putting green and driving range, all situated among 300 acres of sprawling Derbyshire countryside. www.marriottgolf.co.uk/our-clubs/breadsall-priory