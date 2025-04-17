Golf club captains aim high for Safe and Sound
Men’s captain Jeff Sedwell, Ladies captain Sheila Bainbridge Gates and Junior captain Jemima Abbott will all devote their fundraising this year to support the work of Safe and Sound which is Derbyshire’s specialist child exploitation charity.
Safe and Sound support hundreds of children, young people and families whose lives have been affected by child exploitation including online grooming, child sexual exploitation, County Lines, trafficking, modern slavery and radicalisation.
Mrs Bainbridge Gates, who has been a member of Breadsall Priory Golf Club in Breadsall for more than 30 years, explained: “As we approach the club’s 50th anniversary next year I am sure that the members will support our fundraising efforts even more over the coming months and we hope to raise a good amount for this very worthwhile local charity.”
Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound, concluded: “We are supported by a wide range of organisations and are honoured that the captains of this well-known golf club have chosen us as their charity this year.
“Members’ support will enable us to protect and support far more children, young people and their families across Derbyshire whose lives have been affected by child exploitation and enable them to move forward positively with their lives.”
For more information about the work of Safe and Sound and how to support the charity, please visit www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk and follow on social media channels.
Breadsall Priory Golf Club is part of Delta Hotels by Breadsall Priory Country Club near Derby. It features two 18-hole golf courses, including the Championship Priory Course, a putting green and driving range, all situated among 300 acres of sprawling Derbyshire countryside. www.marriottgolf.co.uk/our-clubs/breadsall-priory