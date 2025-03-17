Golf club captain tees off for Safe and Sound

The captain of Chatsworth Golf Club in Edensor has chosen Derbyshire’s Safe and Sound as his charity of the year with a programme of fundraising events planned.

Simon Tunnicliffe will support the county’s specialist child exploitation charity with funds raised in the coming year.

The highlight of the calendar will be the charity day on Friday June 20 which is supported by a wide range of businesses and non-members who spend the day enjoying golf in the grounds of Chatsworth House.

He explained: “We have a very special community spirit in this club and I know that the 350 members will do all that they can to support my fundraising efforts this year.

“As a former police officer, I decided to support Safe and Sound because I have seen the horrendous impact that child exploitation has on young people and their families in this county.”

Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound, concluded: “Our work stretches across the county and we are therefore particularly honoured that Chatsworth Golf Club has chosen us as their charity this year.

“Members’ support will enable us to protect and support far more children, young people and their families across Derbyshire whose lives have been affected by child exploitation and enable them to move forward positively with their lives.”

For more information about the work of Safe and Sound and how to support the charity, please visit www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk and follow on social media channels.

For more information about Chatsworth Golf Club, visit https://www.chatsworthgolfclub.org/