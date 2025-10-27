Glossop opticians announce winner of book subscription giveaway

Specsavers Glossop book competition winner

A local opticians has announced the winner of its in-store giveaway, with a 12 month book subscription as the prize.

Specsavers Glossop was offering any child under 16 with an eye test booked entry into the giveaway, as they wanted to encourage children to get their eyes tested ahead of the new school term.

Vincent Calvert, aged 10, was announced as the lucky winner of the book subscription after being entered into the competition following his eye test in store.

The subscription is in partnership with Dark Peak Books & Gifts, an independent bookshop in Glossop that has been serving the local community for over 40 years. This is the second giveaway Specsavers has launched with the bookshop this year.

Lisa Calvert, Vincent’s mother, said: ‘We are so pleased for Vincent that he won the competition and want to thank the team at Specsavers Glossop and Dark Peak Books for the prize. We had a lovely day picking up his voucher from the bookshop and Vincent already has his eye on some of the cricket books as this is a big passion of his.’

Melanie O’Brien, the owner of Dark Peak Books & Gifts, says: ‘We are dedicated to inspiring as many children as possible to discover a passion for reading, and this subscription offers a wonderful opportunity to support Vincent on that journey.

‘We’re delighted to have partnered with Specsavers Glossop again, as we encourage more children to experience the joy of reading and learning, which is an essential part of their development.’

Nawaz Moin, retail director at Specsavers Glossop, says: ‘It’s been a pleasure partnering with Mel and the team on another exciting initiative, as we help children and young adults find a love of reading while also promoting the importance of eye health ahead of the new school term.

‘We’d recommend children getting a sight test at least every two years, if not more, as it’s extremely important to monitor their vision and we’d always recommend making an appointment if you have any concerns or notice any changes.’

For more information or to book an appointment at Specsavers Glossop, call 01457 899560 or visit specsavers.co.uk/stores/glossop