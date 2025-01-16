Gi Group’s Golfing for Good: Foodbank festivities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On December 5th, Chesterfield's Gi Group played host to an extraordinary event, as Gi Group employees from across the UK gathered at the Glass Yard premises for a day of fun, creativity, and charitable giving.

Staff from Chesterfield, Scotland, Leicester, Manchester, Scunthorpe, and London joined forces for a unique team-building activity that left a lasting impact on Chesterfield Foodbank.

After weeks of planning, the special day began with a lively scavenger hunt, where participants collected tokens which they exchanged for envelopes containing cash and a shopping list of essential foodbank items. The teams then headed to local supermarkets, maximizing their budgets to gather as many non-perishable goods as possible for the foodbank. Tesco's Community Champions jumped at the chance to assist the participants and generously donated more supplies to help fill their trolleys.

Back at the Glass Yard, the teams put their imaginations to work, constructing mini-golf courses using the donated food items, recycled materials, and office objects. Themes ranged from a hand-painted jungle to a playful breakfast course, and festive Christmas displays complete with lights. The creative courses included intricately designed obstacles, such as ramps, jumps, bends, and tunnels, showcasing the teams’ impressive ingenuity. The staff also celebrated the season with a Christmas jumper day, adding an extra touch of festive cheer to the event.

Nine teams competed in the friendly tournament, playing each other’s courses and keeping score along the way. The room buzzed with energy as Jacq and Diana from Chesterfield Foodbank cheered the players on, alongside Gi Group UK’s CEO, Paulo Canoa, who commented: "We are extremely proud to have organized this incredible event, which perfectly illustrates our dedication to investing in our people while upholding our commitment to social responsibility. Not only was this event a resounding success in fostering team spirit and collaboration among our central functions teams, but it also made a meaningful contribution to Chesterfield Foodbank, showcasing the profound impact of coming together for a common cause."

The winning teams in each category:- Best Golf Game, Most Foodbank Items Purchased, and Lowest Golf Score, received Costa Vouchers and a donation on behalf of each team member to Chesterfield Foodbank.

The event concluded with a weigh-in of the donated food items, which totalled 156kg, making a significant contribution to the foodbank’s efforts to support those in need.

Jacq DeVeaux, Communications Manager at Chesterfield Foodbank, said:"We’re overwhelmed by Gi Group’s generosity and creativity, which will make a real difference to families this winter. A huge thank you to Sophie Whaite, Paulo Canoa, and Tesco’s Community Champions for their inspiring effort and support."

The event exemplifies the power of teamwork and creativity, incorporating charitable mindfulness into corporate team-building. It shows how fun and compassion can go hand in hand, leaving participants inspired, and Chesterfield Foodbank stocked for the holidays.