Get set for Jamboree fun at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Gulliver’s Kingdom will welcome Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, and Guides for a fantastic Jamboree Weekend later this month.

The Matlock Bath resort, in the beautiful Peak District National Park, will welcome all uniformed groups for a special offer weekend from 28-29 September, giving the groups the chance to make fun memories together and enjoy the park’s many rides, attractions and shows.

The Jamboree Weekend is taking place across all four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and follows a previous Jamboree Weekend held in June, all part of a three-year partnership signed with The Scout Association.

The agreement builds on the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

A Scout group enjoying Gulliver's

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We enjoyed a fantastic Jamboree Weekend in June and can’t wait to welcome the groups back at the end of September. The feedback in June from the youngsters and the leaders was really positive and we’ll be pulling out all the stops to ensure they have another wonderful weekend of theme park fun!”

There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place for every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows, which include animatronic dinosaurs, the Drop Tower, Dino Falls, Riggers Revenge zip line, and the brand-new Safari Kingdom area and Upside Down house.

The entry price also includes a free preview visit for group leaders, leader packs upon arrival, free car parking, and a free family ticket prize for every group that books in for the Jamboree Weekend.

Gulliver’s Kingdom has a wide range of accommodation options, including our fully sheltered camping area, located right next to the park and ideal for visits by uniformed groups. Other accommodation choices include themed Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms and Princess or Wizard Suites.

The park opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and during school holidays.

To book your place, email [email protected] or call the special hotline – 01925 444 888. To find out more about the Jamboree Weekend, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/jamboree-weekend-sept