"Get me to the church on time!" Bride completes Derbyshire parkrun before wedding ceremony

With husband to be, Craig Beddow, opting to stay in bed, Ann completed the 5km course in the company of fellow members of Chesterfield Tri Club. Personal bests were not the order of the day but a gentle jog around the course saw Ann getting good wishes and congratulations from the other 400 runners, walkers and volunteers at the weekly event.

Ann said: "Parkrun is an amazing community and I just couldn't think of a better way to start my wedding day!"

Local parkrun Event Ambassador, Mark Hazlehurst, added "Thousands of parkrunners around the world would agree!"

You don't have to be getting married to take part in Poolsbrook parkrun. It is a free, weekly, timed 5km event which you can run, walk or volunteer. It starts at 9am each Saturday morning and first timers should gather in front of the cafe at 8.45am for a briefing. All you have to do is register for free at register | parkrun UK or visit the Poolsbrook parkrun website or Facebook page for further information