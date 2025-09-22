Get involved in National Fitness Day

Cllr Steve Lismore at Queen's Park Sports Centre

National Fitness Day is just around the corner, and to mark the occasion both Queen’s Park Sports Centre and The Healthy Living Centre are hosting ‘traditional’ school sports day activities in the leisure centres to inspire members of all ages.

Taking place on 24 September, National Fitness Day’s theme for this year is ‘powered by you’ and aims to get people to embrace leisure activities that can benefit both their physical and mental wellbeing.

If you are thinking of joining the leisure centres soon, there is something to inspire everyone this September. On 24 September, there is a new membership offer launching that will be a three-month membership for £79, interested people can find out more about this online from this date www.chesterfield.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/special-offers or at the individual leisure centres. The offer is available until the end of October.

For those who are already members and are interested in this offer, get in touch with the centres and they will guide you through your membership eligibility.

For current members, both leisure centres will be having sports day style fitness activities taking place in the gyms, as well as special one-off classes that will include activities like balancing bean bags and sack races. In the gyms, there will be a score board that will include push up, press up and squat challenges, each person’s score will be added to the board and the winner will receive one free month’s membership.

The sports day fitness classes at both leisure centres are for members and non-members, however, the gym challenges would be for members only – however this could be Direct Debit, Pre-Paid or pay as you go members.

The sports day fitness class at The Healthy Living Centre is at 11am and the Queen’s Park Sports Centre session is at 6pm.

If you are wanting to track your fitness activities, at any time, not just on National Fitness Day, The Healthy Living Centre and Queen’s Park Sports Centre have launched a new phone app called TRAKK that links up with all of the equipment. You can use the free app to track, support, and enhance your workouts automatically. Whether you're lifting weights, hitting the treadmill, or checking your body composition on the Tanita scales, TRAKK keeps everything in one place. You can learn more about TRAKK here www.chesterfield.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/trakk-app/

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “There is even more reasons to join the leisure centres now we have the TRAKK fitness app in place. No matter who you are or how interested in fitness you may be, it is really helpful to be able to track your exercise information in one place.

“You can see how you are improving in different areas of your fitness or how many different types of activities you have challenged yourself to take part in on the app, I’ve already downloaded it on my phone and have been using it in my last few gym sessions.

“Exercise is really good for your body and mind, there’s lots of different activities on offer at both of our leisure centres, so I encourage everybody to have a look what we have to offer them.”