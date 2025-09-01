G F Tomlinson announces Treetops Hospice as charity partner for 2025

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, is delighted to announce its partnership with Treetops Hospice in Derby as the company’s chosen charity for 2025.

The partnership marks the continuation of a valued relationship, with the contractor having supported the hospice through various initiatives in previous years, following the Local Communities Partnership Programme back in 2021.

The programme was launched in conjunction with partners Arc Partnership – which is a joint venture between Nottinghamshire County Council and SCAPE, as well as Perfect Circle to support communities in the Midlands with an impactful community project on a pro bono basis and G F Tomlinson provided ongoing support and construction-based assistance for the end-of-life care charity - as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to social, economic and environmental benefits in the local communities.

Treetops Hospice provides compassionate care and support for adults with life-limiting conditions, and their families, across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. The charity’s vital services include emotional and therapeutic support, end-of-life care, and wellbeing initiatives.

As part of its commitment to supporting this local charity, G F Tomlinson has been an integral contributor to Treetops’ annual Treecycling scheme.

This initiative allows households to recycle their real Christmas trees while raising funds for the hospice. For two consecutive years, G F Tomlinson has donated vans, drivers, and volunteers to facilitate the campaign. The collected donations directly support Treetops’ services, and the partnership ensures the continued success of the scheme.

In addition to Treecycling, G F Tomlinson has provided pro bono support by assessing and advising on crucial refurbishment projects at the hospice. The team worked closely with Treetops to determine detailed costings for repurposing a spa room into a therapy room and updating their Cheetham Centre.

This support has been instrumental in enabling the hospice to apply for funding for these essential upgrades, ensuring a high standard of care and facilities for its beneficiaries.

The contractor plans to continue its support of the end-of-life charity over 2025, with a series of planned activities and events to raise its profile and much-needed funds for vital support work in the community.

Adrian Grocock, managing director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to announce Treetops Hospice as our chosen charity for 2025. The work they do to support individuals and families during difficult times is truly inspiring and we are proud to continue our partnership.”

Natalie Godrich, relationship manager, community engagement at Treetops Hospice said: “We are incredibly grateful to G F Tomlinson for their ongoing support. Their contributions to our Treecycling scheme and expertise in refurbishment projects has been invaluable. Partnerships like this help us provide the best possible care to those who rely on our services.”

G F Tomlinson’s partnership with Treetops Hospice reinforces its dedication to supporting local charities and communities. The company looks forward to working closely with the hospice throughout 2025 to help further its impactful work in the region.