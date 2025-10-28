Futures helps reduce its carbon emissions by installing solar panels

Solar panels at Futures' Leabrooks depot.

Futures Housing Group has recently installed its largest solar panel system to date at one of its main offices.

The Leabrooks depot in Derbyshire has had 130 panels fitted on its roof to help the housing association’s goal of working in ways to better support the environment.

At the start of the year Futures installed solar panels at one of its offices for the very first time. Since then, these panels have generated an impressive 6,470 kWh of energy. That’s enough to boil water for around 91,000 cups of tea or power just over two homes for a whole year.

The Leabrooks solar panels have now been in just over a month, and in that short space of time they’ve already generated 5,343.5 kWh.

Belinda Swift, Sustainability Assistant at Futures said: “The amount of energy the solar panels are generating is phenomenal. The Leabrooks depot has already produced almost as much clean energy as our other office has generated in ten months – showing the huge potential of this larger system.

“Together these sites are cutting our carbon emissions and lowering our energy costs, which means we can save money to reinvest in our customers’ homes.”