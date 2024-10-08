Funeral Directors special memory walk allows community to pay poignant tributes to loved ones
The team at Murray’s Funeral Directors welcomed people to the stroll from their funeral home in Main Street, Findern, in Derby, to a memory tree which was planted in 2019 at the nearby Cardales Meadow.
The 30 families who joined were also given the opportunity write a memory tag which was placed on the tree, before a short service and a moment of quiet contemplation.
Participants were then invited back to the funeral home for refreshments, a raffle where proceeds were donated to local environmental group Findern Footpaths Group and a chance to chat to others.
Angela Bembridge, General Manager at Murray’s, said: “We had a great turnout for this event, and I’d like to thank everyone who attended and donated raffle prizes.
“We find it is an opportunity for people to get to know each other and meet others who have been in a similar situation to them, whether we have provided the funeral service or not.
“When we planted the tree, we wanted to find a way to support those who had suffered a loss with a memorial where they could spend a few moments of reflection.
“We knew we wanted to do this in Findern and working with our friends at Findern Footpaths we were able to secure its current location in the meadow.
“We now have a lovely bench to enable those who wish to visit to stay a while with their thoughts and memories.
“We are told it brings a lot of comfort to people, which makes it all worthwhile.”
