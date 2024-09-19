Fundraising partnership creates perfect trek and raises £8,000 for local hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Through a special partnership with Treetops Hospice, a team from HW Martin Waste Ltd has raised over £8,000 for the charity, by completing an 11.5-mile trek through the Peak District.

Twenty-seven staff from the Alfreton-based waste and recycling business tackled the mammoth trek, climbing 6 peaks over seven hours in July. Proceeds from the trek will help the end-of-life charity provide 74 local people with a night of nursing care.

Stacey Parry, Social Value Manager at HW Martin Waste Ltd, said of their team challenge:

“We decided to do a charity challenge as a team, but we’d never done anything like this before.

Fundraising partnership creates perfect trek

“Claire [Mathias] from Treetops Hospice was so helpful. She suggested that we work together to create our own bespoke trek, led by experienced guides. This meant we could create something seasoned and that inexperienced walkers could achieve.

“Mam Tor was probably the easiest peak and Kinder Scout was scary!”, Stacey added.

Treetops Hospice provides nursing care and emotional support for adults and their families in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

In her role as Relationship Manager for Challenge Events, Claire Mathias, supports individuals and teams who run, walk and cycle to raise vital funds for the local hospice.

Fundraising partnership success

She has recently started to create bespoke events for businesses, community, and friendship groups.

“I loved helping to create the right event for HW Martin Waste Ltd and it was so kind of the team to invite me to join them on the trek,” she said.

“Many people have experienced and been affected by the death of a loved one. As we walked, I was privileged to hear team members share their special memories of their family and friends. These stories spurred us on.”

Stacey and her colleagues smashed their initial fundraising target of £1,500, raising over £8,000 through sponsorship and donations from suppliers and clients.

HW Martin Waste Ltd staff on peak challenge

HW Martin Waste Ltd Director, Adam Smith, who took part in the trek said:

“HW Martin are proud to support Treetops, a local Derbyshire-based charity. As a large employer in the area, we are keen to have a meaningful impact across our communities. This challenge really demonstrates the willingness of our staff to support local causes.

“I’m really over the moon with all the effort the staff have put in. Everyone literally put their best foot forward and it was a good day all round. It was a good exercise in bringing people together; a real team effort.”

If you are interested in arranging a bespoke Trek for Treetops, please email [email protected] . Or be inspired by the range of Treetops challenge events at www.treetops.org.uk/challenges2024

Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate