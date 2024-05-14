Fundraising for local equestrian girl with rare cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I wanted to raise awareness for Libby’s Story, a local girl who by a freak horse-riding accident unfortunately discovered she had a rare ovarian cancer following a medical scan.I’ve recently completed a fundraising event to raise some money towards the private treatment target of £300,000.

Muddy Rug was set up in 2017, I wanted to find a local and reliable laundry provider and I was finding this difficult, so my husband bought me an industrial machine.

We then grew, as friends and friends of friends asked, so I decided to set up my social media account. Over the years it grew and grew!

We doubled our equipment in 2022 to keep up with demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey with her horse Jack

We have also invested in an industrial sewing machine, for all repair work and we have also started doing memory cushions from beloved horse rugs.

After losing one of my own horses 'Roo' in 2019 I know how heart-breaking this can be and it is so lovely to be able to offer people something to remember their horse by, when usually the rugs would just get packed away or sold on!

Muddy rugs wash all equine and pet laundry, based near Alfreton, we cover all of Derbyshire and are regularly collecting from local livery yards as well as riding schools and local dog groomers.

Stacey Papworth- 31 works at a SEN school full time as a learning support worker and has her own horse 'Jack' that she competes with as well as owning a French bulldog Theo - who we got when we set up Muddy rugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although my husband works full time at Rolls-Royce, he is super supportive and often comes with me to collect rugs. Collecting from a local village on the outskirts of Derby, I found out about one of my customers 'Libby Dodes' who is battling Small Cell Ovarian Cancer. Libby is 22 years old and battling this very rare cancer, only 400 cases have been reported across the world.

“On 22nd October 2023 Libby fell from her horse and was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis. Upon results of a CT scan, it was identified that Libby had a very large mass in her abdomen. Libby was admitted to hospital and our lives were changed forever.”Sharing the passion of equestrian sports and being a similar age to Libby I felt I had to get behind the fund raising, I knew as soon as I read Libby’s story that I wanted to do what I could to raise awareness and any funds I could to help, I just felt so right I did.

I decided to share the GoFundMe posts on my Facebook Business page to raise awareness and I wanted to donate a portion of April's takings to the cause, with this and what I donated personally we raised £400.

Libby has so far reached just over £90,000 out of her £300,00 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby's go fund me page - https://www.gofundme.com/f/libbys-battle-against-small-cell-ovarian-cancer

Earlier this year I had found out that I had been nominated for the Animal Star Awards in the 'Best pet related business of the year' category. I have been nominated anonymously, it was such a surprise and I did cry! The awards night is in November, and we cannot wait to attend our first awards night!

The Animal Star Awards is the UK’s premier, Animal Related Awards Programme. The awards showcase over 120 of Britain’s Pet Related Businesses, Animal Charities & Rescue Centres. Every year the Animal Star Awards brings together exceptional people and organisations that do extraordinary things for animals.