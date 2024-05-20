Funding pledge helps SV2 support more young survivors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SV2, Derbyshire’s leading charity that supports anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, is recruiting another children’s therapist to help more young survivors move forward with their lives.

The expansion is thanks to a funding pledge from Alstom, a global leader in the transportation sector.

SV2 is one of the 11 recipients of the Alstom UK and Ireland Community Project Fund – with charities and organisations sharing nearly £160,000.

Alstom’s CPF aims to fund projects that deliver social and environmental value for the local communities in which the company operates and Alstom also encourages staff to use their annual volunteering day to support beneficiaries in their local areas.

SV2's family room in Buxton

Staff are encouraged to nominate good causes as part of the annual funding cycle and then work with a charity or community group to complete an application for up to £30,000. A senior panel then reviews applications against a robust criteria and, if successful, the project sponsor continues to support the individual scheme through delivery.

SV2’s funding will support its Children's RASSO (Rape and Serious Sexual Offences) Therapy project which is available to children and young people across Derbyshire.

The charity, which has bases in Ripley, Derby and Buxton, provides a wide range of services to support victims and survivors of sexual abuse regardless of their age, gender, when the offence took place or whether they have reported the crime to police or not.

SV2 supported 1,536 children, young people and adults between March 2023 and March 2024 through a range of services including through the helpline, ISVA support through the criminal justice system, counselling and therapy.

The charity also supports the wider families and works to prevent and raise awareness of rape and sexual abuse and their effects through training and education programmes across the county.

Thanks to Alstom funding, the charity is recruiting another children’s therapist with further education work planned to raise awareness of the issue amongst young people and the wider community.

CEO Rachel Morris explained that child sexual abuse had significant and far-reaching impacts on both the survivors and local communities.

She said: “We are extremely grateful to be receiving support from Alstom which will make a real difference to the lives of children and their families across Derbyshire whose lives have been devastated by sexual violence.

“Demand for our children’s therapy services is sadly high and we have a waiting list which includes children as young as three-years-old.

“This financial support will enable us to put in the resources so badly needed to reduce the waiting list. It gives us the means to provide more children the specialist support they need to recover from their trauma and to ensure that the dreadful sexual assault or rape which they have suffered does not define their future.”

Colin Haynes, Environment, Health and Safety Director at Alstom UK and Ireland, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to award another round of funding for charities and community-led projects across the UK and Ireland.

“It was a humbling experience sifting through the applications because it was clear to me that many of these projects were looking for relatively modest grants, which in turn made a significant difference to lives and life chances.”

He added: “Alongside employment opportunities and mobility solutions, it is vital that we reflect the communities we serve and the Community Project Fund is just one way in which we can do this.

“By supporting initiatives that address social and environmental needs, we not only contribute to the well-being of these communities but also strengthen Alstom’s own commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

“It's a privilege to witness the positive changes these projects bring about and to be part of a company that prioritises making a meaningful impact beyond business operations."