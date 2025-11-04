Funding available to support more ‘warm and welcoming spaces’ across Chesterfield

Community groups across Chesterfield are being invited to apply for funding to support ‘Warm and Welcoming Spaces’ for local residents this winter.

Grants of up to £750 are available to eligible local charities, community groups or community venues to support them with the delivery of warm and welcoming hubs throughout the winter months.

The Warm and Welcoming Spaces are designed to provide support for local people through the winter months – offering a welcoming place where they can enjoy a hot drink, take part in activities and socialise.

A number of community spaces are already up and running in the borough, delivered by a range of partners and organisations – and the Chesterfield Health and Wellbeing Partnership, which receives its funding from Public Health at Derbyshire County Council, has now agreed to provide further financial support.

The funding can be used to set up new locations or allow existing spaces to continue operating this winter. The grant is being co-ordinated locally by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Chesterfield has a strong and compassionate community network and we’re once again working together to make sure that our communities are supported this winter.

“Thanks to funding from the Chesterfield Health and Wellbeing Partnership we are once again inviting local charities, community groups and community venues to apply for funding to help with the cost of operating these spaces.

“These spaces are so valuable in our communities – not only providing a warm place to enjoy a free hot drink or snack, but they are helping to tackle loneliness by creating new ways for people to connect with one another, and access mental health support and advice.”

Grants are available to eligible voluntary and community sector (VCS) organisations and community-led groups in Chesterfield borough, for the creation or improvement of warm and welcoming spaces for local communities. Grants could be spent on a variety of project costs including:

Additional energy costs

Furniture and improvement to facilities

Additional staffing costs to cover extended hours

Additional cleaning costs to ensure compliance with health protection guidance

Activities and refreshments

Additional activity costs

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday 17 November.

For more information or to request an application form please contact Wendy Blunt at Chesterfield Borough Council on [email protected] or call 01246 959657, or Helen Marples at Derbyshire County Council on [email protected].