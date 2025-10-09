Full steam ahead ... Britain's poshest train calls at Derby

Champagne journey on the Northern Belle.

BRITAIN’S poshest train will call at Derby this month before a steam-hauled journey over one of the country’s most spectacular railway routes.

Passengers will sip champagne and tuck into a slap-up six-course dinner as the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle thunders through the Yorkshire Dales from Carlisle to Settle.

On the way it will plunge into 14 tunnels and cross 22 bridges, including the magnificent 24-arch Ribblehead Viaduct, which is a 104ft high and a quarter of a mile long.

Making tracks ... famous locomotive Tangmere hauls the Northern Belle train through the countryside

A former British Rail steam locomotive called Tangmere, which used to operate on express trains between London and the South Coast, will haul the gleaming umber and cream carriages.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “This is one of our most popular trips – it’s wonderful journey on a wonderful train through some of the country’s most beautiful scenery.”

A red carpet will be laid across the platform at Derby Station as passengers board on Saturday, October 25 before being handed their first glass of champagne.

Then as they are served a three-course brunch, a heritage diesel engine will haul the train to Carnforth in Lancashire where Tangmere will take over.

Music while you eat ... passengers are serenaded during dinner

There will be time to look around Carlisle and visit the ancient castle or 12th century cathedral before a champagne reception back on the train.

Then as the band’s musicians play, a sumptuous dinner accompanied by fine wines will be served during the journey over the moors to Settle and back to Derby.

The Northern Belle will make two further trips from Derby to Edinburgh in November for a spot of shopping along the Royal Mile or in the city’s fascinating Christmas markets.

There will also be a chance to visit the Royal Yacht Britannia, on which the late Queen Elizabeth made so many memorable voyages.

Fares on the train start at £595. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk