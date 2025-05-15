From yo-yo dieting to a thriving nutrition club: Chesterfield mum's journey from a size 22 to fitness instructor

The next seven years were a rollercoaster of trial and error. I trained as a personal trainer and fitness instructor, believing exercise alone would be the key to lasting weight loss.

While it helped, I quickly discovered that fitness without the right nutrition only got me so far.

Food—how I approached it, how I used it, and how I misunderstood it—was my biggest hurdle.

Determined to break free from the cycle, I began studying nutrition, not just for myself, but for the people I wanted to help.

It was then that everything changed. I stopped skipping meals, ditched the extreme restrictions, and built a balanced, sustainable way of living that’s lasted over eight years now.

What I discovered became my mission: helping men and women of all ages learn how to nourish their bodies, enjoy food again, and finally break free from the diet trap.

In February 2022, I took a leap and opened Chesterfield’s first dedicated nutrition club—Beyond Nutrition on Derby Road. We started small, but the results and the community spoke for themselves. We’ve expanded three times since opening, simply because of the demand and the incredible transformations we’ve witnessed.

Beyond Nutrition isn’t just about meal plans or shakes—it’s about education, support, and creating real, sustainable change. We welcome people from 18 to 80+, all with different stories but the same goal: to feel confident, healthy, and in control.

If you’ve ever felt like you’ve tried everything, know that I’ve been there. And I can say with confidence—there is a way forward that doesn’t involve starving, shame, or self-blame.

Let my story be your reminder: it’s never too late to find your balance, take back your power, and become the person you deserve to be.

1 . Contributed aged 26 feeling lost and lonely to aged 39 and feeling fabulous Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed meal planning in club with supportive members Photo: Submitted Photo Sales