From struggle to success: How I lost four stone and became a Slimming World consultant

If you’d told me 18 months ago that I’d one day stand in front of a room full of people as a Slimming World Consultant, helping others on their journeys to better health and happiness, I don’t think I would have believed you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back then, I was stuck in a cycle of anxiety, frustration, and disappointment with my weight. I felt like I’d tried everything – every diet, every quick fix – and nothing seemed to stick. Stress from an extremely demanding job in Pharmaceuticals and being a busy single mum to two teenagers really felt like an impenetrable barrier to my own health.

Everything changed when I walked through the doors of my local Slimming World group and met my fabulous consultant, Sam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Slimming World wasn’t just about losing weight – though that was a huge part of it. It was about finally feeling seen, understood, and supported. I lost 4 stone with Slimming World, and I gained so much more than I ever expected: confidence, energy, and a genuine passion for food again, not to mention a few lovely new friends.

So much happier

What makes Slimming World different is its approach to food. There’s no calorie counting, no tiny portions, and definitely no cutting out the things you love. It’s all based around Food Optimising – a flexible, generous plan that encourages healthy, satisfying meals without the guilt. I learned how to enjoy cooking healthy family meals again, and more importantly, how to enjoy eating a huge variety of delicious foods, at home and when out socialising!

The group support was an absolute lifeline. There’s something incredibly powerful about being in a room full of people who truly get it – who know the ups and downs, the victories on and off the scales, and who are always there to cheer you on or pick you up. That sense of community inspired me every week, and it still does!

My transformation wasn’t just physical – it was emotional and mental too. I found a strength in myself I didn’t know I had. I got to my target weight for the first time ever with Slimming World, but I didn’t want my journey to end there. I wanted to give back. I wanted to help others discover what I had.

That’s why I decided to become a Slimming World Consultant!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I never want to go back here again.

Now, I’ll get to witness other people’s incredible stories unfold. I’ll get to see the sparkle return to people’s eyes, to hear about jeans that fit for the first time in years, people reducing or not needing medication anymore and to help people celebrate every step of progress – big or small. It’s an honor and a privilege, and I cannot wait to be part of the support that changes people’s lives – forever!

Slimming World truly changed my life, and now I have the joy of helping others change theirs!

Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat and building a new mindset, becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love weightlifting and walking my beautiful Labradors!

Lisa’s Slimming World group is held at Big Kirk Hallam Community Centre every Wednesday at 5:30pm & 7:00pm. For more information or to join Lisa’s group either pop along on a Wednesday or call her on 07514 468307