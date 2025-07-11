From scrubs to mud - Barlborough hospital team get tough for charity!

Swapping scrubs for mud were a local hospital’s theatre team who completed the Tough Mudder series of challenges this month at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, Leicestershire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally planned as a ‘team building’ challenge, the group of 13 medics from Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, have since gone on to raise over half of its £3000 fundraising target for mental health charity, Mind, and are determined to reach their goal.

Tough Mudder is the ultimate obstacle course challenge with 20 obstacles over a 15 kilometre run – which put team work to the test and lived up to its muddy name!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherril Wibberley, Senior Theatre Practitioner at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, said: "The original motivation for taking part was that we were all badgered into this by our colleague Paige as a form of team building, then on researching the event further we found that we could take part in the event whilst raising money for charity. We looked at all the charity partners and decided to go with Mind.

Medals for Barlborough Hospital theatre team

"As a team we feel strongly about mental health issues having either dealt with issues personally or know someone close to us who struggles, so to raise funds for such a worthy cause appealed to us all. We have quite a big target to reach of £3000 - we are currently at around 50% of this, so any kind donations would be greatly received!"

The hospital, which celebrated its 20th Anniversary earlier this year, prides itself on its team-work and family-like atmosphere at work. Hospital Director, Steve Booker, comments:

“What an achievement for our theatre teams! To take on a Tough Mudder is a feat in itself, but to pull together so well as a team is testament to the fantastic work ethic our colleagues bring to the hospital every day. I’ll admit, it was a shock to see them out of scrubs and caked in mud – but it looked like a brilliant event!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help the team hit their fundraising target, donate here.

Fund raising for Mind, mental health charity

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, continues to help reduce NHS waiting lists in routine operations such as hip and knee surgery. Over the past two decades, the hospital has continued to grow with four theatres, and now treats over 5,000 private and NHS patients every year. The team specialises in hip and knee replacements, hernia and gall bladder treatments, and cataract and weight loss surgery. Private patients can book consultations directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, and NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral.

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough is located at 2 Lindrick Way, Barlborough, Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 4XEX. Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com