French village to commemorate Whittington Moor WW2 War Hero

Philip Fitzpatrick from the French village of Bessey-La-Cour, has contacted the Chesterfield and District Family History Society. The village are commemorating a Whittington Moor spitfire pilot who was shot down near their village in 1944 and buried in their churchyard.

John William WAGSTAFFE, son of John Henry WAGSTAFFE and Fanny nee SHAW, was born at Grove Road, Newbold/Whittington Moor. He joined the Birmingham Police force prior to joining the RAF Voluntary Reserves in 1941. He was killed in action on 8th September 1944 having been shot down by German Flak during an armed reconnaissance mission.

Local villagers found him dead, still sitting at the controls of his Spitfire. The locals, both civilians and refugees, hid him in the bell tower of the church before taking him to the Town Hall. (Bessey was not liberated until the 9th September). His body was then watched over by women from the village until his burial with honours on Sunday 10th September 1944 in the Bessey churchyard. A crowd of about 1,000 people from the surrounding villages attended.

