Free trees to be planted at 133 Derbyshire schools

This week 133 schools across the county will receive a free apple tree as part of Derbyshire County Council’s Million Trees project.

This project encourages the planting of at least a million trees in Derbyshire by 2030 to help tackle the effects of climate change.

All Derbyshire schools were invited to plant a tree in their grounds with the trees being funded by the county council’s cleaning and landscape maintenance contractor, Vertas Derbyshire Limited.

Once planted the trees will be added to the tree map and Million Trees totaliser which currently stands at 561,073.

Pupils of Lea Primary School with l to r. Jean Thompson, Vertas, Karen Maycock, headteacher, Cllr Renwick and Martin Overton, Vertas

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Councillor Carolyn Renwick said:

“Tree planting is a great way to teach pupils about the importance of nature and our natural environment.

“I hope that the tree that we’re giving each school, with the generous support of Vertas Derbyshire Limited which is paying for the trees, will spark an interest in trees generally and the many benefits they bring.

“When the schools record their tree planting on the tree map, they can add photos and perhaps a few sentences about why they’re getting involved. We’ve already has some lovely stories from residents about trees planted to mark special times like the arrival of a new family member, moving to a new home or in memory of loved ones.”

Added Councillor Renwick: “We’re in the main tree planting season until March and I hope this school story will inspire more residents to get involved and plant a tree or two. It all takes us a step closer to our Million Tree target and helps with Derbyshire’s journey to becoming a net zero county by 2050 or sooner.

"Every tree planted helps. In the wider environment they act like sponges to remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere, they provide natural flood management, improve soil quality and increased wildlife habitats and biodiversity. And of course, being out and about among trees and nature improves our health and wellbeing, as well as the environment.”

Rachel Shaw, Head of FM Services at Vertas Derbyshire Limited, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Derbyshire County Council in supporting the Million Trees Project. It was a pleasure for our team to attend Lea Primary School and witness this fantastic initiative in action.

“We are excited to contribute to the goal of planting at least one million trees by 2030, and we are proud to play our part in making it a reality.

“At Vertas Group, sustainability is a core value. Through our contribution to this project, we aim to inspire students to explore the crucial role trees play in tackling climate change, enhancing biodiversity, and fostering greener, more sustainable communities.”

Trees planted anywhere in Derbyshire since June 2021 can be counted towards the million trees target easily and quickly at www.milliontrees.co.uk

Landowners on the eastern fringe of Derbyshire and in South Derbyshire can get financial support from Government for tree planting as part of Derbyshire’s Heartwood Community Forest -and trees planted within the community forest area can be counted towards the Million Trees target. Visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/heartwood to find out more.