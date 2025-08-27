Free school uniforms and supplies – Valley CiDS supporting local families this summer

Valley CiDS is helping to ease the back-to-school pressure on local families this summer by providing free school uniforms and supplies through their Lighthouse Charity Shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Free School Uniform and Essentials Giveaway has already been running for several weeks, and to date the charity has provided over 6,000 items of uniform and equipment to families across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

With the start of term fast approaching, parents are being reminded that free uniforms are still available from participating Lighthouse Charity Shops in Heanor, Riddings, Ripley, South Normanton, and Bulwell. Alongside uniform items (unbranded and while stocks last), families can also pick up essentials such as backpacks, lunch boxes, and stationery to help children feel ready and confident for the new school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative comes as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets. According to The Children’s Society, the average cost of school uniform is £287 for a primary school child and £422 for a secondary school child. For many families, this creates real hardship, often forcing them to choose between essentials such as food, heating, and rent, or providing the correct school kit.

Free School Uniform Campaign

Valley CiDS is committed to putting its values of hope, compassion, belonging, and inclusion into action by supporting children and families who may otherwise feel left behind.

The charity is also appealing for further donations of clean, preloved, or new school uniform (without logos), as well as school supplies such as backpacks, lunch boxes, and stationery. Items can be dropped off at any Lighthouse Charity Shop.

The scheme will continue until September 5th, and all families who are in need of uniform support are warmly invited to visit their local Lighthouse Charity Shop and speak to a member of staff. Valley CiDS also plans to run the initiative again in January, when the need is often even greater after the festive season.