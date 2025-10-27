Free cocktail at Derby Restaurant if you share a name with the Lionesses

The Offside Spritz is one of the cocktails available for free if you share your name with one of the squad

Football fever’s about to hit Derby - and one local restaurant is kicking things off in delicious fashion.

On Tuesday, October 28, football history makers The Lionesses are heading to Pride Park Stadium for their first-ever senior international fixture in Derby, and nearby Nicco Restaurant and Bar is shaking up something special in their honour.

And here’s the best part, if you share a name with one of England’s football heroes, your first drink could be on the house.

If your name’s Hannah, Lucy, Ella, Laura, Alessia, or any of the squad’s stars, you’re in luck.

All you have to do is tag @NiccoRestaurantAndBar on social media, show it when you visit, and enjoy your free drink between Monday, October 27, and Friday, October 31, 2025.

The celebration comes as Derby welcomes the Lionesses for a much-anticipated clash against Australia, marking a historic first for Pride Park Stadium. And Nicco’s mixology team is rising to the occasion with a bespoke set of drinks that pay tribute to England’s football trailblazers, past, present, and future.

Chief mixologist Joe Stephens and his team have poured three decades of creativity into the line-up. Expect a refreshing Three Cheers Mocktail, blending elderflower, apple juice, lemon, and soda for a crisp, celebratory sip. The Russo Royale (a nod to Alessia Russo) brings raspberry liqueur, prosecco, and lime together for a smooth but punchy finish.

Then there’s the Bronze Breeze, mixing gin, cucumber, and mint for a cool-headed classic worthy of Lucy Bronze herself, while the Offside Spritz a blend of Aperol, grapefruit, prosecco, which is perfect for anyone ready to toast victory (or at least to the good vibes).

“It’s an amazing moment for Derby,” said Bhav Kumar, who co-owns Nicco alongside husband Sanj.

“The Lionesses have inspired the nation, especially women and girls in football. We wanted to mark their visit in a way that celebrates their success, and lets our customers share in that excitement too.”

Located just a 15-minute stroll from the stadium, Nicco Restaurant and Bar blends contemporary Indian flavours with a global twist, earning its reputation as one of Derby’s top spots for food, cocktails, and atmosphere.

For more details or to book your table, visit Nicco Restaurant & Bar | Indian Dining & Cocktail Bar.