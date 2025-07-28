Four miners, one jackpot — and the son who found the film time forgot

In 1952, four miners from Glapwell Colliery shared a record-breaking football pools jackpot of £75,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back then, a semi-detached house in Chesterfield cost around £1,500. Overnight, each man had won enough to buy a dozen semis.

One of them was my dad.

The win made national news. A nine-minute newsreel captured the moment they were handed the cheque at the pit head, visited the bank in Chesterfield (which opened specially on a Saturday afternoon), and celebrated with the mayor and their neighbours. The footage played in cinemas across Britain—and then vanished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joyce Ford, and 2 year-old son David.

What remained were still photographs. Each winner received a leather-bound album of images from the film. I first saw my father’s copy after my mother died in 1978. We were living in Lower Pilsley, and in the quiet of grief, my dad opened the album and walked us through it—one photo at a time, one memory after another.

When he died in 1993, there was no debate among me and my brothers about what I hoped to keep. That album now lives in my desk drawer. I open it more than I admit.

At the time of the win, my parents were living with my grandmother in Hepthorne Lane. A cramped two-up, two-down with no hot water and shared outdoor toilets. My grandfather—gassed in the trenches during the First World War, then left with a broken back from a mining accident—spent his final years bedbound in the front room. My grandmother ran the canteen at Clay Cross Works, and my mum left school at 14 to help. The house held three generations, but barely enough air.

So when the win came, it wasn’t just money. It was breath.

Stanley Wright, Malcolm Pugh, William Ford, and Cyril Calladine

My parents used their share to build a home of their own. They named it Grenfell, after the man from Vernons Pools who handed them the cheque. My middle brother was born the year after they moved in. They gave quietly to family, and stayed in the village, living the life they’d made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a time, my dad kept his promise to carry on working at the pit. But by the mid-1950s, my mum asked him to leave. She’d seen what the mines had done to her father, her brothers, her neighbours. She didn’t want that for him—or for us.

They bought a corner shop in Hasland. Modest, but theirs. My dad came alive behind the counter—chatting with customers, solving problems, remembering names. When the supermarkets arrived, he took it in stride. “If you can’t beat them,” he said, “join them.” He went to work for Shentall’s—later Fine Fare—and ran the Clay Cross store like it was still his own.

I didn’t grow up knowing any of this. I found out by accident—rooting through a drawer as a bored seven-year-old. Tucked beside the good cutlery was a yellowing pools coupon, with grainy headshots along the bottom. Looking closely, I saw my parents. Proud. Young. Impossible.

It wasn’t until years later that the story came up. A phone call came from my godmother: her mother-in-law had just won the pools and wanted my parents’ advice. That was the first time I ever heard them speak of it. A little more emerged in 1977, when the BBC aired Spend, Spend, Spend—a dramatisation of Viv Nicholson’s famous win and its fallout. That night, my mum opened up a little. After she died, my dad filled in the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, I decided to try one last time to find the lost film. I contacted the British Film Institute. To my surprise, they replied: the original 35mm newsreel—Mining Review, Fifth Year, No. 7—still exists in their archive. It’s never been digitised. They’ve invited me to view it.

Next month, my brother and I will sit in a dark viewing room and watch it together for the first time: nine minutes of black-and-white footage showing four working men—one of them our dad—stepping out of their front doors and into a different kind of life.

We’ll sit quietly, I imagine, until the flicker of the reel brings back something we didn’t know we’d lost—until the light brings it home.