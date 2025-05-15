Foster Care Fortnight celebrates the power of relationships

It’s Foster Care Fortnight and this year’s theme - The Power of Relationships - highlights the life-changing bonds created between foster carers, children and communities.

Throughout the fortnight, which runs until Sunday 25 May, the spotlight will shine on inspiring stories from local carers and celebrations including foster family picnics and other events to bring carers together.

Derbyshire County Council is part of the Foster for East Midlands Councils (FFEMC) regional partnership with Derby City, Nottinghamshire County and Nottingham City Councils, all working together to find loving homes for the children in their care.

FFEMC aims to increase the number of foster carers available in local communities so children who need support through a difficult time in their lives can stay near home, close to their family and remain at the same school with their friends.

Derbyshire County Council Temporary Executive Director for Children’s Services Alison Noble said: “Our amazing foster carers provide safe, loving and supportive homes for the children and young people in our care every day and those relationships can make a lasting difference to those vulnerable young lives.

“Foster Care Fortnight is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate those special relationships as well as encourage more people to become foster carers across Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

“We have many kinds of different fostering opportunities available, from respite and emergency care to long-term fostering to suit all lifestyles and family situations and you don’t need any special qualifications. All you need is space in your home and heart for the reward of supporting a child and seeing them thrive.

“The proverb ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ highlights the importance of a community in supporting a child’s development and wellbeing and with this always in our mind our strong partnership of local authorities offers a well-developed package of support to new and existing carers.

“Our friendly recruitment team is on hand to answer questions and talk through the assessment process and we offer our foster carers full training, support and benefits.”

Sarah Thomas, Chief Executive of The Fostering Network - the UK’s leading fostering charity and membership organisation - said Foster Care Fortnight is a time to celebrate ‘the incredible impact’ foster carers have on children and young people.

“Strong, supportive relationships are at the heart of fostering,” she said. “They connect foster carers, children, families, and professionals, creating a community that surrounds children with the care they need to thrive. But with more children entering care, we urgently need more people to step forward so every child can have the right home for their needs.

“There’s no such thing as a ‘typical’ foster carer. The fostering community is made up of people from all walks of life regardless of age, gender, relationship status or sexual orientation so if you do one thing this Foster Care Fortnight, take a moment to find out more about fostering.”

All Foster for East Midlands Councils’ foster carers receive support through the assessment process, full training, a competitive package of benefits and ongoing support.

To find out more about how becoming a foster carer can change a child’s life - and your own - visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/fostering