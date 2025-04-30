Former Scotland Yard cybercrime chief warns of ‘organised digital chaos’ amid rising ransomware threats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlie McMurdie is a former senior law enforcement officer who established and led the Police National Cyber Crime Unit at New Scotland Yard. With over 30 years of experience in policing, she became a trailblazer in developing national strategies to combat cyber-enabled crime.

Charlie McMurdie was instrumental in leading investigations into some of the most complex digital threats facing the UK and worked closely with domestic and international partners to disrupt organised cybercriminal networks. Her expertise in digital forensics and cyber threat intelligence continues to shape best practices across sectors.

Now a highly sought-after cybersecurity speaker, McMurdie advises global organisations on cyber defence, threat resilience, and how to stay ahead of rapidly evolving digital risks. In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers, she explores today’s most pressing cyber challenges—and the strategies businesses must prioritise to stay secure.

Q: Based on your extensive career in law enforcement, particularly leading serious and organised crime units, what forms of cybercrime emerged most frequently during your tenure—and how did organisations typically respond to them?

Charlie McMurdie: “I suppose at the time—so, my former role, 32 years in law enforcement—and at that time, way back in the late 1990s, I was running a number of serious and organised crime departments at Scotland Yard, one of which was the Fraud Squad. So, you know, several hundred guys dealing with very long, protracted frauds—not my normal cup of tea, which was far more proactive, fast-paced, criminal investigation-type stuff.

“But because of the Fraud Squad work, I was doing lots with the banks, so we started to see how the banks were having issues with fast-time money movement going through—mainly money laundering. But when we were approaching companies to find out about some of the losses and some of the data—the compromised data that was being used for transferring money—back then, you know, “cyber”… well, cyber wasn't even a word.

“It was high-tech crime, it was digital crime, it was fraud—it was all traditional crime. And nobody wanted to talk about the fact that their organisation had been attacked or breached and data had been stolen, and their customers were losing money.

“So, it was all very under the table, kept quiet. We didn’t have any picture as to how much of this stuff was going on. And back to your question—what was the most prevalent type of stuff that was going on?

“Well, then we saw some attacks taking place, and I always say it was quite fortunate at the time—on the back of, you may recall, Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, the freedom of speech domain groups, primarily Anonymous, that started to launch attacks on organisations under the banner of “we have a right for our voice to be heard.”

“That’s fine, but knocking over organisations that were dealing with money movement—like PayPal or Mastercard—putting them out of service, significant harm was being caused. So, we saw, in the early days—only because the other stuff wasn’t being reported so much—a lot of these attacks: denial-of-service-type attacks knocking over organisations.

“You may recall, Fathers4Justice jumped on the bandwagon and were attacking organisations. So, the most prominent and visible type of cybercrime we saw was a lot of denial-of-service attacks, bashing organisations over.”

Q: Ransomware has become a dominant threat in recent years. From your perspective, what makes ransomware attacks so impactful for businesses today, and what strategies should organisations prioritise to mitigate their risk?

Charlie McMurdie: “Again, how it’s developed and become far more sophisticated really causes significant harm to businesses. Certainly, when organisations are hit with this type of attack, it can be like a rabbit in the headlights—“what do we do now?” Ransomware.

“I remember way back when ransomware was quite straightforward. You would receive an email, and your computer would be locked down because you’d been doing illegal file sharing or downloading music you weren’t allowed to download. You’d get this symbol or sign come up on your screen saying, “You have been fined 50 Euros or 50 pounds.

“Pay your money now.” I really remember early days when they were actually using our police logo—we’d set up the original cybercrime unit in law enforcement, the Police Central e-Crime Unit (PCeU)—and they were using our logo as one of the “you’ve been locked down for file sharing, you need to pay the PCeU money.” We thought that might help with our funding challenges at the time! But that was very low-level.”

“Nowadays, you see companies—and big organisations—we’ve seen most recently the NHS, the health sector, government sector… anywhere where there’s really rich data and the attackers know they can cause significant harm. They like the legal sector, the health sector, the financial sector. And it’s not just a straightforward attack and lock the organisation down now.”

Q: As the cyber threat landscape evolves in tandem with emerging technologies, how must cybersecurity practices and skillsets adapt to remain resilient against increasingly sophisticated adversaries?

Charlie McMurdie: “Everything is now being connected to our networks, and every day there is some development around technology and new bits of kit—for both defending, and lots of kit being developed by the attackers. So, how do we actually stay match fit to deal with cyberattacks and the cyber technology that’s out there?

“I think key to all of that is really getting the right people in place. A lot of my old cyber unit were detectives from the Flying Squad, we had loads of industry players, and it’s that mindset—people who are keen to stay match fit, keep up the pace, keep learning, keep the interest and the development going.

“Because technology changes at such a pace that if you’re good at doing a certain aspect and dealing with a certain technology today, you’ll fall behind. You have to have that intrigue—that interested mind.

“I think the other thing as well is nobody can deal with cyber in isolation. It’s a team game. You look at the attackers—they will work, quite often, with their own organised network, the criminal network. They’ll headhunt individuals to form part of their attack network from around the world. They’ll almost check their CVs and hire.

“And we need to mirror-copy that. We need to be sharing intelligence, we need to be working with the best people, we need networks for sharing intelligence about what’s going on and what’s happening.”

Q: The shift towards remote and hybrid working has introduced new vulnerabilities for businesses. In what ways have cybercriminal tactics adapted to exploit these changes, and how can organisations better safeguard their digital infrastructure in this environment?

Charlie McMurdie: “We saw, with COVID causing all the problems, a big nudge—a big push—towards a lot more people using their own bits of kit—their own laptops, their own phones—lots more working from home, own devices being used. And we saw a massive increase in attacks and harvesting data. Certainly cybercrime, on the back of purporting to be government bodies offering furlough payments or COVID support—“click on this, that, and the other.”

“Any hot topic, the cybercriminals will utilise that for their advantage. Now, people are working far more remotely—obviously, that opens up more doors for cybercriminals. But I think we shouldn’t steer away from that. I think working from home, as long as it’s done following the right processes and procedures that businesses put in place, should be a great enabler.

“I think where we can fall short is when people don’t follow the right process—they haven’t got the right security, antivirus, or they’re not using the correct company setup or processes. Just to put a simple example in place—we’ve seen some breaches where you think, once they’ve actually breached, why are they stealing the data from that company? There’s no financial gain to be had. You can’t work out the incentive.

“But then, when you look at the people who may have their data within that company database—so, for example, Charlie McMurdie—and Charlie McMurdie in that database that’s just been harvested, whether it’s a social media database or, say, selling toilet rolls or something particularly insignificant—and she uses the same password on that database as she uses on her company email.

“So, we’ve seen that can be used as a very simplistic tool, because people use the same password on umpteen different platforms and forums. That gives a leg up.”

This exclusive interview with Charlie McMurdie was conducted by Mark Matthews.

For more information: Champions Speakers