Former pro skater designs Heanor's first wheeled sports facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work on a wheeled sports facility designed by ex-pro skateboarder Marc Churchill has begun in Heanor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction on the £200,000 community project is due to start on Monday, October 14, 2024. The project has been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) allocation of Government funding.

Until now, Heanor was the only town in Amber Valley that did not have an outdoor wheeled sports facility – something that has long been an aspiration for young people in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility is being created in Lockton Avenue by appointed contractor Gravity Engineering, a firm that has created over 300 skateparks around the UK.

Work on a wheeled sports facility has begun in Heanor

Former professional skater Marc Churchill, design director at Gravity Engineering, created the design.

It will provide the first wheeled sports facility in the town, and the first concrete wheeled sports facility in Amber Valley.

Councillor John McCabe, Cabinet Member for Communities and Street Pride Portfolio, said: “We are excited to be able to bring to fruition this long-awaited facility. We anticipate it will bring people together and help establish better community cohesion and youth engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The benefits of such a resource are shown to have great health benefits all round.”

Research shows that wheeled sports facilities help to reduce anti-social behaviour. When built in places where there are existing problems, such as criminal activity, or vandalism, the skaters often serve to displace those people.

The new, inclusive facility will cater for users of all ages and abilities, from novice through to the more experienced rider. It will enable more local residents, in particular children, young people and families, to engage in being active and moving more, which can have a positive impact on their physical health and mental wellbeing.

Cllr McCabe said: “The £2.9million of UKSPF funding allocated to Amber Valley Borough Council has provided a fantastic opportunity to help address and deliver the needs of our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A wheeled sports facility in Heanor has been talked about for a number of years so it’s great that we’ll soon see this finally come to fruition.”

He added: “As this is the first concrete wheeled sports facility in the borough, we anticipate it will create a hub for a wide range of users who will be excited to use the new facility.”