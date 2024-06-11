Former New Mills community education centre to go up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council’s former adult community education centre in New Mills town centre is to go up for auction this month with a £235,000 guide price.

The historic, two-storey, 15,000 sq ft building stands on a one-acre site on Spring Bank and was most recently the home of the High Peak Community Arts organisation. It is now being put up for sale by the council and will appear in the online auction being held by SDL Property Auctions on 27 June.

Built in 1891, the impressive stone-built property was originally constructed by local philanthropists and business owners, the Mackie Family, as the Mackie Memorial Library.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This imposing building, which has been an important presence in the town for over 130 years, would be well suited to a variety of alternative uses that would make a positive new addition for people in New Mills.

The former New Mills adult community education centre, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions

“Redeveloping the property to create apartments, a medical centre or some other community scheme, subject to obtaining the appropriate planning consents, are all options. It will be interesting to see what the next chapter holds for this characterful building.”

He added: “New Mills is eight miles from Stockport and 13 miles from Manchester, just half an hour from Piccadilly station by train, as well as being in outstanding Peak District countryside: it really is a great location.”