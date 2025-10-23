Former MP urges residents to ‘reclaim’ Derby city centre during TV appearance

Former MP Amanda Solloway has put Derby in the regional spotlight after using a television appearance to urge residents to reclaim the city centre.

The ex-Derby North MP appeared on the East Midlands Politics Show to call on people to support local businesses and community events, as part of a wider effort to bring life and confidence back into the heart of the city.

Acknowledging recent incidents of crime – including a fatal stabbing on St Peter’s Street – Amanda said she herself has felt unsafe in certain parts of Derby. But she added that it was vital that residents continue to use the city centre to help rebuild confidence and pride in the area.

She said that while she welcomed the stronger police presence, true change would only come from people returning to the city and showing their support for local businesses.

“Derby has so much going for it,” she said. “If we want our city to thrive, we all have a part to play in making it feel alive, welcoming and safe again.

“We need to celebrate what’s good about Derby and not let the negatives define us. There are brilliant people and a real sense of community here and that’s what makes our city special.”

During the broadcast, Amanda praised the spirit of local events such as Derby’s Diwali celebrations in the recently refurbished Market Hall, where food stalls and dance performances attracted more than 1,000 visitors. She described the event as “uplifting” and a reminder of the city’s strong sense of community and culture.

Amanda also took two politics students from the University of Nottingham with her to the BBC studios for the live broadcast, offering them a behind-the-scenes look at how political discussion and regional journalism come together. She said she hoped the experience would inspire more young people to take an interest in local and national politics.

“It was wonderful to have them join me and see what happens behind the camera,” she said. “Engaging the next generation in political debate is vital - they’re the voices who will help shape the future of places like Derby.”

She added that supporting community events is crucial to Derby’s future, not only for boosting the local economy but also for strengthening social ties. “When people come together to celebrate, to shop locally and to enjoy what Derby has to offer, that’s when the city feels at its best,” she said.

Amanda also urged local leaders, businesses and residents to continue working in partnership to ensure Derby remains a safe, welcoming and thriving place for all generations. She reaffirmed her commitment to championing Derby’s potential on regional and national platforms, ensuring that the city’s voice continues to be heard.

“Derby deserves to be seen as the dynamic, creative and resilient place that it is,” she said. “It’s time for us all to shout about it - and we must use the city centre, so that we don’t lose it.”