Former MP and business leader to receive honorary degrees from University of Derby

Former MP for Mid Derbyshire Pauline Latham OBE and founder and former CEO of EMB Group, Stephen Smith, will each receive an Honorary Degree at awards ceremonies in Buxton later this month.

Each year, notable people with a strong connection to the University of Derby, the city, or the county are nominated to receive an Honorary Degree at the Graduation Award Ceremonies.

This year, two outstanding individuals will be recognised in front of graduates and guests who attend the ceremony, which will take place on Friday 27 June 2025, at the University of Derby’s Buxton Campus.

Pauline Latham OBE first became a Derbyshire Councillor in 1987 and was elected the first MP for Mid Derbyshire in 2010, a role she held for 14 years before stepping down in 2024.

Through her role on the House of Commons’ International Development Select Committee, Pauline campaigned for meaningful change in the Aid sector to address issues of sexual abuse and exploitation. In 2022, her Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act was passed into law, protecting children from arranged child marriages.

In 2018, Pauline lost a son to aortic dissection at the age of 44. As a trustee of The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust, she became an advocate and is highly respected in the medical field for her campaigning work.

The University wishes to recognise Pauline’s outstanding achievements in public service, and her commitment to local politics, the University, and the region.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said: “Pauline’s work has had a significant impact regionally and nationally. For many years, she has been a dedicated advocate for the University, and we are deeply grateful for her ongoing support. It will be our pleasure to present Pauline with an Honorary Degree, and we look forward to acknowledging her achievements alongside our graduates at the ceremony.”

Also due to receive an Honorary Degree is Stephen Smith, renowned among the region as a strategic advisor, business leader, and former Chair of the University of Derby’s Governing Council.

As founder and former CEO of EMB Group, a leading economic development business services and accreditation company, Stephen led significant change in the East Midlands, contributing to the region’s economic prosperity for 15 years.

Stephen helped companies improve their performance through a range of commercial and government-funded business improvement programmes. EMB also provided specialist cybersecurity services and internationally recognised International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification for business processes in both the UK and China.

Stephen has been associated with the University of Derby since 2014 when he became an independent governor. From 2018 to 2023, he was Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the University’s Governing Council.

Stephen now continues his involvement as a board member of the University’s Business School Council, helping oversee the development of the Cavendish Building, which will be the new home of Derby Business School in the heart of the city later this year.

The University wishes to recognise Stephen’s outstanding achievements in business and his enduring support for the University.

Professor Mitchell said: “We are delighted to be presenting an Honorary Degree to Stephen, who has made a significant contribution to the region, driving economic growth.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Stephen has been a steadfast supporter of the University, and we are particularly honoured to have him as part of our Business School Council. As we prepare to welcome students into the new Cavendish Building later this year, his guidance and commitment continue to play a pivotal role in shaping our future.”

On the importance of graduation, Professor Mitchell added: “Graduation is a time for celebration and an opportunity for students to reflect on all that they have achieved during their time at Derby.

Our award ceremonies are also an occasion to commend those who have made a significant impact in our region by awarding Honorary Degrees. This year is set to be no exception, and we look forward to joining together for this special day.”

