Former England football star Paul Merson visits Derbyshire salon

Paul says: "Meeting the finalists and hearing about their weight loss transformations has been really inspiring.”

Former footballer and manager Paul Merson stopped by at a hair and beauty salon in Alfreton on his visit to congratulate finalists at Slimming World’s Man of the Year competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Merson, who played for Arsenal, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough as well as raking up 21 caps for England over his career, visited Hair & Beauty at Slimming World this weekend while attending the organisation’s annual competition.

The 2025 event celebrated the incredible weight losses of 41 inspirational men from across the UK and Ireland who have lost more than 330st between them thanks to the support of their local Slimming World groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit, Paul was shown the salon’s welcoming and modern facilities and even picked up a goody bag.

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

He says: “The set up here is amazing. It was an absolute pleasure to have been welcomed to Hair & Beauty at Slimming World while I’ve been visiting the head office. The whole day has been incredible, the atmosphere here is so uplifting. Meeting the finalists and hearing about their weight loss transformations has been really inspiring.”

Hair & Beauty at Slimming World, which has been serving the local community for 25 years, is based on site at Slimming World’s head office and is open to the public with free parking.

The five-star salon is proud to offer high quality treatments for both men and women, with its services for men including barbering, hairstyling, specialist hair treatments for hair loss and thinning, anti-aging treatments, facials and more. They also have an extensive product range available to purchase, stocking well-known brands like Nixion, Elemis and Wella.