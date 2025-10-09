Forest of Hope: Art installation marks 40 years of support from The Elm Foundation

The Elm Foundation is celebrating 40 Years of providing domestic abuse support services across Derbyshire, by creating a striking art installation, and they need your help!

A striking new art installation titled Forest of Hope is set to celebrate four decades of vital support provided by The Elm Foundation across North Derbyshire. The installation will feature 40 symbolic “trees,” each decorated with 40 handmade leaves crafted by supporters, service users, children, and local community groups.

The initiative aims to bring the community together in a powerful and creative way, honouring the charity’s 40-year commitment to helping individuals affected by domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse remains a widespread issue in the UK, with one in four women and one in six men experiencing abuse from a loved one during their lifetime. Over the past four decades, The Elm Foundation has helped thousands of men, women, and children find safety and break free from cycles of abuse.

Leaves created by children living in refuge at The Elm Foundation

“Domestic abuse thrives in silence,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “By creating this beautiful and poignant art piece, we hope to spark conversation, reduce stigma, and make support for victims and survivors more visible and accessible.”

The charity hopes to display the completed Forest of Hope in Chesterfield, but more leaves are still needed to complete the installation. Individuals and community groups are invited to contribute by creating a leaf. Those interested can email: [email protected].

The Elm Foundation supports people of all ages, regardless of sex or sexuality. If you feel frightened by someone you love, feel unable to make your own choices, or find yourself changing your behaviour to avoid conflict, these may be signs of abuse. It’s important to remember that domestic abuse isn’t always physical—and you don’t have to suffer in silence.

One call can change a life. For free, confidential, and non-judgmental advice and support, contact the Derbyshire Domestic Abuse Helpline at 08000 198 668 or visit:

www.derbyshiredomesticabusehelpline.co.uk

In an emergency always call 999