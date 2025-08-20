Footballer Clarke Carlisle, record-breaking cyclist Leigh Timmis and Dr Amo Raju discuss workplace mental fitness at free Derby suicide prevention event

Dr Amo Raju

Business leaders are being invited to hear from leading sporting names and mental health campaigners at a free workplace mental fitness event in The Hub at Derby County Football Club – as part of the city’s first ‘Baton of Hope UK’ suicide prevention day in September.

The ‘Leader Live’ panel discussion is part of the day-long ‘Baton of Hope’ event designed to boost mental wellbeing and highlight the tragedy of suicide on lives lost – and those left behind.

Aimed at business leaders, it will encourage open conversations about mental health and suicide prevention. Speakers will discuss how prioritising mental fitness can boost performance, innovation and overall employee wellbeing.

The event on September 13th will open with a talk from former professional footballer Clarke Carlisle who has been very honest about his struggles with mental health. The former defender and chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association tried to take his own life five times before becoming a leading motivational speaker and mental health campaigner.

Clarke Carlisle

Clarke’s talk will be followed by a panel discussion with a line-up including Dr Amo Raju OBE, the celebrated former CEO of Disability Direct; Lisa Kelly, chief operating officer of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust; Sarah Markham, founder of the highly rated Calm in a Box and Claire Hammond, Chief Superintendent at the National College of Policing.

The panel discussion will delve into the importance of leaders developing mental fitness to build thriving workplaces.

Also speaking will be renowned cyclist Leigh Timmis, who holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest rider to pedal across Europe.

Those attending will also be able to hear from Ben Wilson, Baton of Hope UK Clinical Director, who will have all the information on how businesses can join the Baton of Hope UK Workplace Pledge and really start to make a difference.

Claire Goring, who is bringing the Baton of Hope event to Derby this year after losing her own dad to suicide when she was just 20, said she hoped many business and organisation leaders would take the opportunity to hear more from all those talking on the day about the importance of looking after mental health.

Claire said: “It’s vitally important that leaders are able to look after their own mental health to create healthy workplace teams. Mental health should not be stigmatised and employees should feel they are in a safe space where they can freely talk if they are feeling overwhelmed and need some support.

“I am blown away that such senior leaders in the worlds of disability rights, football, the Police and the NHS are honouring us with their time at the Leader Live event on September 13th. I hope that many business and organisation leaders are able to attend to hear what they have to say and make their own contributions.”

Dr Raju said: “I’m honoured to join this vital panel discussion on depression and mental health, especially among leaders who often bear the weight of silent struggle. This promises to be a profound and necessary conversation, challenging stigmas and increasing understanding.”

The event will also mark a significant moment for the Baton of Hope tour. At approximately 3pm, the baton—which is being carried by individuals affected by suicide throughout the day —will arrive at Pride Park before continuing its journey to the next location at 3.15pm.

The Baton of Hope is a beautifully decorated object that is passed from person to person in memory of those who have died by their own hand and their families as well as raise awareness of mental health.

The ‘Leader Live’ event is just one part of the day which will feature a large family-friendly celebration focusing on mental health and wellbeing, with performances from Derby Rock Choir and many other events.

The Leader Live event runs from 12.30pm – 3.30pm on Saturday September 13. The event is free but space is limited so early booking is recommended. To book, see www.derbycountycommunitytrust.com/fundraising-and-events/events/baton-hope-workplace-wellbeing-event or batonofhopederbyderbyshire.co.uk/pridepark