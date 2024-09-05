First time marathon runner raises more than £10,000 for much-loved Derbyshire charity

A Rolls-Royce employee has raised more than £10,000 for much-loved memory-making charity me&dee through running the London Marathon.

First time marathon runner Zorran Carnell, of Derby, had been trying to be chosen in the ballot for the famous event for 14 years before finally being given a slot this year.

A long-time supporter of the Derbyshire charity which helps families facing short and uncertain futures make memories together, Zorran has managed to raise the huge amount through sponsorship from many Derby organisations along with support from family and friends.

He held a special celebration event at OMOMO Korean Street Food + Bubble Tea in Derby where he thanked supporters and handed over a cheque for £10,606.64 to me&dee founder Maria Hanson MBE.

Zorran Carnell with Maria Hanson MBE and charity supporters outside OMOMO

He was helped present the money by the charity’s junior ambassador Taylor Lewis, a 10-year-old quadruple amputee, whose family has been supported by the charity for many years.

Zorran said: “I’m not really a runner – I’ve only really done a 10k before – but I’ve been putting my name in the London Marathon ballot for 14 years! I was lucky to get a spot. Not many people get in.”

Zorran has managed to raise thousands of pounds over the years with a friend through running a ‘skinnyman’ tuck shop.

He said the marathon had been a tough challenge but he was delighted to have completed it.

Zorran Carnell

“I’m very proud because of how far the money I’ve raised will go,” he said. “It’s a local charity. I have seen all the people it helps. Because it’s local you can see exactly where the money goes.”

Charity founder Maria Hanson MBE, along with partner and charity head of operations Mark Harrison, travelled to London specially to wave Zorran off on his marathon.

She said: “I’m just over the moon that we can keep supporting the many, many families who are coming to us now. We now have opportunities to do more with these families thanks to the money Zorran has raised. Thank you so much to him.”

Representatives from the many organisations which supported Zorran’s marathon were at OMOMO to help celebrate his achievement, including Essential Print Services, PKF Smith Cooper, Subway, Codemakers, Sky Recruitment Solutions, Wathall’s funeral directors, Raymond James Spinningfields, PROCured Solutions, Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, RAM, Glenrose Financial Planners, and Bright & Beautiful. So Good Kombucha, RREC, RFF, WARD RECYCLING and skinnymans.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, me&dee has helped more than 9,000 families with unique and personal days out and experiences. Its wide-ranging support includes comfort packs in hospital, days out – including when families may only have days left together – and swimming sessions at Moorways in Derby exclusively for children who might struggle to access mainstream pool time due to their disabilities.

To support me&dee’s Challenge 18 fundraising marking its 18th birthday, see Challenge 18 – Me & Dee (meanddee.co.uk)