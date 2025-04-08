First award win powers up Sam’s Superheroes Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity born from the heartbreak of losing a little boy from Mickleover has been honoured with its very first award - which has been dedicated to his memory.

Sam’s Superheroes Foundation was set up by Rachel Liew after the sudden death of her five-year-old son Samuel, from Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome (FIRES) - a rare and devastating condition that triggers catastrophic and relentless seizures.

The organisation, which has been set up to fund critical research into FIRES, provide financial grants to families and offer emotional support through animal-assisted therapy was named “Charity of the Year” at the Lots for Tots Derbyshire Awards.

It is the first award for the foundation, a recognition for the team behind the charity and a heartfelt tribute to the young boy whose legacy inspires its work every single day.

Sam's mum Rachel who is founder of Sam's Superheroes Foundation, with the award.

Rachel said: “I honestly can’t put into words how much this means. To everyone who’s supported us, and to every child and family we’ve been lucky enough to be able to support in some small way, this award is for you.

“Four years ago, Sam was fighting for his life in critical care with FIRES. I prayed every second for a miracle… but for some reason my beautiful boy was only meant to be on this earth for five short years.

“I didn’t think I could survive losing Sam. But, I followed my mother's instinct, in the same way I did when he was born. I had this overwhelming urge to make a difference in his name and I knew I needed to pour all my love for Sam into something that could carry his beautiful light shinning in the world for years to come.

“That’s how Sam's charity was born – to make a difference in his name. Sam’s light keeps shining and this award is for him.”

Little Sam Liew died when he was just five years old. A charity set up in his name has now been given an award.

Sam was a vibrant, loving five-year-old who brought joy to everyone around him before he fell ill in March 2021 with what was believed to be a routine virus.

The former Silverhill School pupil was eventually diagnosed with FIRES; a rare and devastating condition affecting one in a million children.

Despite seven weeks in a medically induced coma, intensive treatments and extraordinary courage, Sam passed away in May 2021 surrounded by love.

Sam’s Superheroes Foundation has pleged to raise £50,000 to help research into FIRES and increase awarness of the devastating condition.

Rachel with Sam's dog Daisy, who has been trained as a therapy dog.

It also provides children in hospital with creative toolkits to help aid their healing and funds animal therapy for bereaved children, those facing mental health challenges and families affected by FIRESin the Derby area.

Daisy, Sam’s beloved labrador, has also been trained as a therapy dog and helps children connect, express emotions and find comfort in ways they may not be able to with adults.

The Lots for Tots Awards shine a spotlight on the outstanding services, businesses, and individuals who support parents and children across Derbyshire.

Rachel added: “I’d really like to thank Lots for Tots Derbyshire and the judging panel for recognising our work.

Some of the Sam's Superheroes Foundation team celebrating the award success.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child. But it takes a whole community to build a charity. I’m so grateful to those who have been behind us from the start and I’m looking forward to growing our organisation to help more families and above all, find a cure for FIRES.”

*If you would lilke to make a donation to support the work of Sam’s Superheroes you can do so here: Crowdfunding For Good From JustGiving