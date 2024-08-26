Final phase of Wavensmere Homes’ £175m Nightingale Quarter development in Derby underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wavensmere Homes has commenced construction on the final phase of its £175m Derbyshire Royal Infirmary redevelopment. Located on London Road, Nightingale Quarter’s final apartment block – which has a value of £20m – will deliver over 100 new homes to Derby city centre.

The 18.5-acre development incorporates a total of 125 family houses and 800 apartments, together with an extensive range of community amenities. The Florence Nightingale-designed former hospital had lain derelict for a decade prior to Wavensmere Homes’ acquisition and start on site in 2019.

The groundworks associated with the final block commenced in April and took four months. Installation of the steel frame begins this week, with the five-storey, red brick building due for completion and occupation in late 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Produced off-site, Smethwick-based Hadley Group’s structural panellised system utilises modern methods of construction and will result in less waste needing to be removed from site, whilst also minimising any potential adverse weather delays.

Wavensmere Homes Construction Director Craig Gee & Project Manager Dave Hyett at Nightingale Quarter

The final ‘E6’ block will feature solar PV roof panels, with battery storage, to enable the green energy generated on site to be captured and used to power a proportion of the building’s electricity use. 7kW EV chargers and rapid charge bays will also be incorporated into the new development, enabling future residents of the 79 one-bed and 24 two-bedroom apartments to minimise their carbon footprint.

Craig Gee, Construction Director for Wavensmere Homes, said: “The Nightingale Quarter remediation, restoration, and construction programme commenced in late 2019 and within six years, we will have proudly delivered this £175m project in its entirety. With five phases underway simultaneously at the peak of our delivery programme in 2023, this redevelopment has captured national and regional attention, and is already home to over 1,000 new city dwellers.

“The stunning Pepperpot restaurant – situated at the heart of the scheme – opened in February, receiving high acclaim from food critics and local residents. It was only a few months ago that Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner enjoyed meeting with Nightingale Quarter residents and the construction team, followed by Sir Tim Smit of the Eden Project’s summer unveiling of the community garden. The conclusion of the groundworks and start of construction for the final block of 103 homes is yet another milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Utilising an element of MMC enhances our eco-credentials and provides more certainty to the 16-month build programme. This new £20m building will create and safeguard around 100 construction jobs and continue to provide a significant boost to Derby’s economy and housing needs. By working alongside stakeholders and residents during this final construction phase, the entire team will be focused on the conclusion of an outstanding new community and delivering a highly sustainable legacy.”

Aerial view of the £175m Nightingale Quarter in Derby city centre

The Derbyshire Royal Infirmary opened in 1894 and closed 15 years ago. While the vast majority of the Victorian hospital had been bulldozed, Birmingham-headquartered Wavensmere Homes pledged to save and restore the imposing pepperpot buildings, despite one being previously consented for demolition. Nightingale Quarter was the double winner in the conservation category at the Civic Society’s 2024 ‘A Brighter City of Derby’ Awards.

Pepperpot South opened as the marketing suite for the 925 houses and apartments in 2021. With 95% of the homes now sold, the building has been re-purposed as a gym for residents’ use. The second (North) Pepperpot has become The Fulton Partnership’s sixth hospitality venue in the Midlands. Styled by the interior designer for Gleneagles hotel – to introduce a new concept in luxury dining to the city of Derby – no expense was spared on the Art Deco-inspired furnishings and refined heritage colour pallet.

James Dickens, Managing Director of Wavensmere Homes, said: “When we acquired this vacant site five years ago, we set out to design a landmark scheme that embraced the DE1 location and didn’t turn its back on the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are proud that our 925 apartments and houses have transformed the city living market, acting as the catalyst for thousands more homes to be delivered within central Derby. By installing new footpaths, cycle routes, roads, co-working space, a gym – and making a restaurant Nightingale Quarter’s new focal point – this redundant hospital site is once again a vibrant community asset.”

Well-specified one- and two-bedroom apartments at Nightingale Quarter are priced from £185,000. The marketing suite and two show homes are open from 10am – 5pm Monday through to Saturday, accessed off 128 London Road, Derby DE1 2QQ.