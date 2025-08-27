Filming for the new series of The Derbyshire Auction House begins

Filming has begun for the new series of The Derbyshire Auction House

Filming for series 3 of The Derbyshire Auction House has begun, with the first filmed auction taking place at the Melbourne Assembly Rooms later this month. Members of the public are being invited to come along and be in the room as the live auction takes place, with the chance of featuring in the new series.

Produced by STV and shown on Really, the series follows antiques expert and auctioneer Irita Marriott and her team at the busy Melbourne based auction house. Each episode sees Irita help her customers from clearance to auction in order to make them some money from their treasures.

Irita Marriott, says, ‘We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the Assembly Rooms to watch our auctions in person. We’re all really excited to be filming a new series of The Derbyshire Auction House and we couldn’t do it without all our lovely clients. Not only is there the chance to be on TV but there's free tea, coffee and cake too, even more reason to come and join us!’

Irita launched her own auction house in June 2023 following over 10 years working in the industry. One of a small number of female-run auction houses in the UK, working-mum Irita has built an acclaimed reputation as well as a loyal client base.

The auction will take place on the 10th and 11th September, at Melbourne Assembly Rooms, from 9.30am.

Visit www.iritamarriottauctioneers.co.uk or call 01332 414848 for more information.