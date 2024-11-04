Film crews spotted in Swadlincote town centre in bid to showcase town’s ‘hidden gems’

Footage captured when film crews descended on Swadlincote has been released as part of a campaign to showcase the town centre’s ‘hidden gems’.

The production team have been shooting footage at Swadlincote’s top attractions – including many of its unique shops and restaurants.

And working as part of a South Derbyshire District Council-run visitor campaign, they have now wrapped up production on a series of clips showcasing the best Swadlincote has to offer for families, couples and friends.

The videos – some featuring professional actors – have been released as part of Visit South Derbyshire’s #DiscoverSwadlincote campaign to boost footfall in the town centre.

Swadlincote Snowsports Centre is among the town's top family attractions.

The first two in the series – aimed at families and couples looking for fun days and nights out – have gained significant traction on social media. Four short films showcasing the town’s shopping offering have also gone live on the council and Visit South Derbyshire websites, as well as their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

Council Leader, Councillor Robert Pearson, said: “We’re aware there are still some outdated perceptions about Swadlincote town centre.

“However, there’s so much more to discover if you take the time to really look round.

“Swadlincote’s full of unique independent traders just waiting to be discovered, whether you want a new kitchen or bathroom, a mouthwatering meal or a day of adventure with the kids.

“With new houses being built in the Swadlincote area, we’re working to make sure the district’s growing population know you don’t have to venture out of town to get what you need.

“We’re committed to supporting Swadlincote’s economy – and using the videos to encourage visitors to explore the town’s many hidden gems.”

The Visit South Derbyshire initiative is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and run by South Derbyshire District Council. The clips were shot and produced by Burton-on-Trent-based strategic communications and PR company MIH.

The council’s partnership with MIH started two years ago with a multi-award-winning #DiscoverSwadlincote campaign to increase winter footfall in Swadlincote.

Among the accolades the campaign achieved was a prestigious PRCA International Platinum Award in 2022. You can view the videos by searching ‘Visit South Derbyshire’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus